AOFAS Annual Meeting 2023 Highlights Orthopaedic Research and Innovation

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 900 foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons, advanced health practitioners, orthopaedic residents, and medical students attended the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) Annual Meeting on September 20-23, 2023. The meeting was held in-person in Louisville, Kentucky, as well as virtually.

The meeting offered attendees 181 live presentations, 40 e-podium presentations, 300 poster presentations, and the opportunity to connect with 81 exhibiting companies. During the meeting, the Society presented its most prestigious awards for outstanding research presented at Annual Meeting, including:

2023 Roger A. Mann Award, given in recognition of the outstanding clinical paper: “Younger Patients Undergoing Total Ankle Arthroplasty Experience Higher Complication Rates and Worse Functional Outcomes Scores,” authored by Albert T. Anastasio, MD; Billy I. Kim, BA; Colleen M. Wixted, MBA; James K. DeOrio, MD; James A. Nunley II, MD; Mark E. Easley, MD; and Samuel B. Adams, MD.

2023 J. Leonard Goldner Award, recognizing the outstanding research paper: “Data Censoring Likely Biased the Largest Randomized Trail of Achilles Tendon Rupture Treatment Against Surgery: A Monte Carlo Analysis,” authored by Gregory P. Guyton, MD; and Mitchell Tarka, MD.

IFFAS Award of Excellence, given to the top international paper: “Percutaneous versus Open Distal Chevron Osteotomy for the Treatment of Hallux Valgus: A Prospective Randomized Study,” authored by Gi-Won Choi, MD; Hangseob Yoon, MD; Kwang Hwan Park, MD, PhD; Joon Jo, MD; Moses Lee, MD; Jin Woo Lee, MD, PhD; and Hak Jun Kim, MD, PhD.

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the AOFAS, honored leaders and innovators in orthopaedics with their annual awards, including:

2023 Women’s Leadership Awards , recognizing female contributions and leadership in the orthopaedic foot and ankle specialty: A. Holly Johnson, MD, and Casey J. Humbyrd, MD, MBE.

recognizing female contributions and leadership in the orthopaedic foot and ankle specialty: A. Holly Johnson, MD, and Casey J. Humbyrd, MD, MBE. 2023 Pierce E. Scranton Humanitarian Service Award , recognizing orthopaedic surgeons who volunteer their time and surgical expertise in countries with limited foot and ankle care: Robert G. Veith, MD.

, recognizing orthopaedic surgeons who volunteer their time and surgical expertise in countries with limited foot and ankle care: Robert G. Veith, MD. 2023 Pillars of the AOFAS, honoring iconic surgeons who have advanced the AOFAS and the profession through their leadership and dedication to educating foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons: Thomas O. Clanton, MD; Michael J. Coughlin, MD; and the late Francesca M. Thompson, MD.

Also at the Annual Meeting, AOFAS and the Arthritis Foundation (AF) announced the recipients of the first ever AF/AOFAS Ankle Arthritis Thank Tank Research Grants. Nearly $600,000 in merit-based grants were awarded over a two-year period to fuel ankle osteoarthritis research.

On the third day of the meeting, orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeon, Michael S. Aronow, MD, of Hartford, Connecticut, was installed as the 2023-24 president of the AOFAS Board of Directors.

“I look forward to working with the AOFAS staff, fellow Board Members, and committee members to advance the orthopaedic foot and ankle profession and patient care,” Dr. Aronow said.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.