Netherlands Cricket Team Ropes in Global Blockchain Company Nordek (Leo Foundation)

Team ropes in Global blockchain and Web3 Payments company Nordek as its title sponsor for the

upcoming ICC World Cup Cricket 2023.





Nordek’s sponsorship of Team Netherlands (nicknamed ‘The Flying Dutchmen’) comes after a slew of

major fintech and edutech players have become title sponsors in past few years of major Cricket teams

including that of Team India.



Founded by Blockchain entrepreneurs Mr. Kashyap and Mr. Kishor, the company aims to capitalize its

presence in European blockchain market. The European blockchain market is anticipated to witness

remarkable growth, expanding from a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion in 2021 to a substantial US$ 59.1 billion

by 2028.





Speaking on the occasion, Nordek’s Founder & Promoter, Mr. Kishor and Mr. Kashyap said, “This is a great

period of boom in sports especially in India, which is the fastest growing economy. With venturing into

Cricket, we aim to reach out to the Global Sports Fans and students who can explore more opportunities in

blockchain. Nordek strives to be the most business and consumer-friendly blockchain ecosystem for

mainstream adoption of web3 payments. And, our target audiences are the ones who understand the length,

breadth and depth of agility, just like their understanding of Cricket. We believe, the Cricket fans would also

fall in love with the fast and most EVM-compatible Network Blockchain, i.e., Nordek.”













To this, Monica Visser, CEO of Netherlands Cricket reiterated that, “With growing business of blockchain

across the world and the revolutionizing of fintech industry, we are happy to on-board Nordek as the Title

Sponsor. The partnership will not only build trust in the ever evolving fintech industry but will also open new

market avenues in tandem with sporting events for learning as well as growing, together”.



With venturing into the world of Cricket, Nordek is planning to make its brand presence felt across

countries where blockchain is gaining traction, including the Middle East where blockchain and

technology in fintech is taking a tenfold increase. Nordek also provides education to universities and

colleges on the subject called ‘blockchain’. The company is providing free of cost education to more than

100 universities and colleges.



The global blockchain market is expected to reach $56 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 56.9%

forecast and Nordek plans to be a major player in the market.



Netherlands Cricket Team:



Team Netherlands has arrived in India to have an acclimatization camp in Bengaluru, where they will play

a couple of local sides. Following that, they will face India and Australia in the pre-tournament warm-up

matches at Thiruvananthapuram. The Dutchmen qualified for the World Cup earlier in July ahead of teams

like two-time champions West Indies.



About Nordek:



NORDEK strives to be the most business and consumer-friendly blockchain ecosystem for mainstream

adoption of web3 payments. NORDEK is powered by a fast and low-cost EVM-compatible NRK Network

blockchain. Nordek is designed to be friendly for blockchain and non-blockchain developers alike. The

stack is interoperable and compatible with the EVM ecosystem while still enabling the business needs of

regular businesses wishing to utilize this disruptive technology. Rover.finance, another arm of Nordek

provides human resource solutions in fintech that includes book-keeping, salary, remuneration transfers,

incentivization etc. Through Rover, employees can be incentivized across 40 different countries with just a

click. Another important vertical is Next Bank; one stop banking solution. This is one of its kind Swiss bank

account and debit card which is NFT based. The USP is that it provides physical bank account as well as

digital bank accounts. Web3 Gaming Solutions is also another important vertical which is skill based

gaming hub for global audience. Lastly, Norpay; visa, mastercard is a borderless payment solution for

global community through secure payment gateway. It is easy to use with multiple regional language

support across the borders. Beyond commercial aspects, Nordek is fulfilling its responsibilities through

Nordek Green Sustainable Funds to make the reality of attaining all Sustainable Development Goals of the

country well in time. Nordek Green is Nordek’s noble initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility.





For more information, please refer to the NORDEK website and subscribe to all social Media Handles.





