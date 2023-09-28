Western Potash Corp. Receives CAD$5 Million Investment from Vantage Chance Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “WRX”) (TSX: WRX) is pleased to announce that Western Potash Corp. (“Western Potash”), the Company’s 100% owned subsidiary, received today funds in the amount of CAD$5 million from Vantage Chance Limited (“Vantage”), in accordance with the terms of the transaction detailed in the Company’s news release dated August 15, 2023.



On August 15th, 2023, Western Potash signed an exchangeable debenture subscription agreement with Vantage, pursuant to which Vantage agreed to subscribe for a CAD$10 million exchangeable debenture (the “Exchangeable Debenture”) issued by Western Potash. The CAD$5 million payment is part of the total payment, in the amount of CAD$10 million, required to be made by Vantage to Western Potash under the terms of the Exchangeable Debenture.

The transaction is expected to close upon receipt by Western Potash in October 2023 of the remaining balance of CAD$5 million, after which Western Potash will issue and file the Exchangeable Debenture certificate and other material documents relating to the transaction under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Xue

Chairman and CEO





Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

For more information on the contents of this release please contact 306-924-9378.