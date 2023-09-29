Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) Market Size Is Expected To Reach A Value Of US$ 10.6 Billion By 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global refuse-derived fuel (RDF) market is valued at US$ 4.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 10.6 billion by 2033-end.



Refuse-derived fuel (RDF) is emerging as a pivotal component of the global waste-to-energy industry, offering sustainable solutions for both waste management and energy generation. RDF is a renewable energy source derived from non-recyclable municipal solid waste (MSW) and similar waste materials. Its production involves the separation of recyclables and the processing of residual waste into a valuable fuel source.

Stringent waste disposal regulations and emission standards worldwide are compelling governments and industries to seek sustainable alternatives to landfilling, driving demand for RDF. Need for domestic and sustainable energy sources has intensified, especially in regions aiming to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, making RDF a reliable energy option. RDF also aligns with the principles of a circular economy by extracting energy and value from waste materials.

Several industries such as cement, steel, and power generation are recognizing RDF's potential as an alternative, cleaner-burning fuel, which is further increasing RDF demand in these sectors. RDF is also finding applications beyond traditional uses, including transportation fuels, district heating, and co-processing in various industries.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 10.6 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 91 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for refuse-derived fuel is projected to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

Europe is leading RDF sales with its robust waste management policies and extensive use in cement kiln co-processing.

North America is generating substantial demand for RDF due to its waste diversion goals and rapid industrialization.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a key market for RDF manufacturers due to rapid urbanization and increasing waste generation.

“Implementation of advanced sorting and processing technologies ensuring consistent energy content and emission characteristics is contributing to the growing demand for RDF,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Some of the leading manufacturers of refuse-derived fuel are:-

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK Ltd.

Renewi

Biffa

Country Style Recycling Limited

EcoUrja

FCC Austria Abfall Service AG

Estre Ambiental Inc.

Veolia,

Carley Group Plc

Mion Ventoltermica Depurazioni S.p.A

Tana Oy

Andritz Mewa GmbH

Key market players are highlighting RDF's environmental benefits, such as reduced landfill waste, lower carbon emissions, and conservation of resources, to attract environmentally conscious clients. Also, collaborating with municipalities, waste management companies, and energy producers is predicted to create synergies in RDF utilization and market growth.

Covanta is a United States-based company specializing in waste-to-energy solutions, including RDF production. The company is exploring carbon capture and utilization technologies to improve its environmental performance.



Why is there a rise in RDF demand in the US?

RDF cement is widely used, and steel manufacturing facilities are growing.

To reduce landfill garbage, many states in America have aggressive waste diversion goals. The United States is looking into alternative fuel possibilities due to worries about energy security and a desire to lessen its reliance on foreign energy sources. RDF's expansion is facilitated by its promise as a home and renewable energy source.

The industrial sector in the United States is thriving and has a high energy requirement. The significance of RDF as a dependable and sustainable fuel is being recognized by numerous industries in the nation, including cement, steel, and power generation, which contributes to its high adoption.

Key Segments of Refuse-Derived Fuel Industry Research Report

By Fuel Type: High Grade (>10 MJ/kg) Low Grade (<10 MJ/kg)

By Application: Cement Plants Lime Plants Coal-fired Power Plants Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Industrial Furnaces Gasification Plants Pyrolysis Systems

By Processing Method: Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT) Mechanical Heat Treatment (MHT) Mechanical Heat Treatment with Sterilization

By Component: Pellets Bales Fluff

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global refuse-derived fuel (RDF) market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on fuel type (high grade [>10 MJ/kg], low grade [<10 MJ/kg]), application (cement plants, lime plants, coal-fired power plants, combined heat & power [CHP], industrial furnaces, gasification plants, pyrolysis systems), processing method (mechanical biological treatment [MBT], mechanical heat treatment [MHT], mechanical heat treatment with sterilization), and component (pellets, bales, fluff), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

