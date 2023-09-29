Crop Protection Chemicals Market To Reach USD 79.9 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 5.8%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Type (Herbicides, Pesticides, Fungicides, Others), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses), By Source, By Mode of Application, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The crop protection chemicals market size was valued at USD 45.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected a market size of USD 79.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.8%. The report comprehensively analyzes the market conditions at global and regional levels in the agriculture sector. In addition, the published report also highlights market segment analysis and key player roles.

Crop protection chemicals are widely used to increase crop yield by protecting plants from damaging pests and weeds. Crop protection chemicals safeguard crops against pests and insects. They play a crucial role in the chemical industry by preventing significant losses in crop yield. With the help of fungicides, insecticides, rodenticides, and micro-biocides, a variety of pests, such as weeds, fungi, insects, germs, and rodents, can be effectively managed and eliminated. However, it is essential to note that certain pesticides can threaten the natural ecosystem.

Products for crop protection reduce yield losses from diseases and pests. It has been registered that around 800 different chemically active ingredients have been approved for worldwide crop protection applications.

Chemicals for crop protection offer farmers a cost-effective means of increasing crop yield and quality. They also maintain consistent yields y-o-y through simplified harvesting methods. Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides are the three main categories of chemicals used for crop protection. For instance, selective herbicides control the growth of weeds that would otherwise compete with crops for water, nutrients, and sunlight.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Crop Protection Chemicals Market Market Size in 2022 USD 45.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 79.9 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 5.8% Largest Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends and Growth Factors By Type Herbicides, Pesticides, Fungicides, Others By Crop Type Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others By Source Synthetic Chemicals, Biologicals By Mode of Application Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment and Others Region North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea. Major Market Players BASF, UPL Ltd., Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, CHR Hansen Holdings A/S, DuPont, Nufarm Limited, Corteva Agriscience.

Segmentation Overview:

The global crop protection chemicals market has been segmented as type, crop type, sources, contract, and region. The synthetic chemicals segment dominated the crop protection chemicals market. Synthetic chemicals provide various pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. These compounds are effective against a wide range of weeds and diseases. The seed treatment segment dominated the crop protection chemicals market. To provide targeted protection from the start of the crop's life cycle, seed treatment enables the application of crop protection chemicals directly to the seeds.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for crop protection chemicals owing to the wider opportunities in farming technology and the growing landscape of agriculture using modern techniques. In addition, high spending on crop protection strategies is expected to create more avenues for market development. Europe is a fast-growing market for crop protection chemicals due to the stringent regulations for using insecticides and pesticides.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Highlights:

The global crop protection chemicals market is anticipated to be valued at USD 79.9 Billion at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032.

The crop protection chemicals market growth drivers include growing demand for crop protection against weather and seasonal insecticides. The availability of synthetic materials with eco-friendly alternatives will likely pave the way for market developments in the following years.

The seed treatment segment dominated the crop protection chemicals market.

The synthetic chemicals segment enjoys a prominent market position owing to greater availability and demand. Synthetic chemicals provide various pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. These compounds are effective against a wide range of weeds and diseases.

Asia Pacific is the leading region for crop protection chemicals and is projected to attain a significant market share by 2032. Ongoing agricultural projects dedicated to sustainable farming and organic pesticide availability are anticipated to create market opportunities.

Some prominent crop protection chemical market players include Adecco, Randstad, Manpower Group, Robert Half International, Westaff, Persol Holdings, Hays Pic, Kelly Services, and Allegis Group.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2022, Syngenta launched Victrato, a novel seed treatment through its seed care segment targeting nematodes and significant soil-borne fungi, improving the quality and productivity of crops like soybeans, corn, cereals, cotton, and rice.

In 2023, Azaneo announced an investment of AUD 1.4 million in the pre-seed round by Tenacious Group, AgFunder, and IP Group. The company plans to develop low-power electrical weeding technology.

In 2020, BASF SE acquired unique L-glufosinate ammonium technology from AgroMet. The company was selected due to its proficiency in producing highly concentrated weed control solutions.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Segmentation:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Type (2023-2032)

Herbicides

Pesticides

Fungicides

Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Crop Type (2023-2032)

Cereals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Source (2023-2032)

Synthetic Chemicals

Biologicals

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Mode of Application (2023-2032)

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

Crop Protection Chemicals Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



