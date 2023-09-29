Nail Care Products Market to Reach a Valuation of US$ 38.5 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Impact of Social Media Beauty Influencers | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nail care products market revenue reached US$ 22.3 billion in 2022. Sales of nail care products are estimated at US$ 23.7 billion in 2023. Demand is poised to exhibit a 5.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Revenue is anticipated to total US$ 38.5 billion by 2033.



Consumers are becoming more conscious of self-care and grooming routines, including nail care. This trend will lead to high demand for nail care products as people seek to maintain healthy and well-groomed nails. Consumers now view nail health as a hygiene component, leading to the adoption of nail care products such as sanitizers.

Awareness campaigns and educational initiatives have informed consumers about these issues, prompting them to seek solutions through nail care products.

Social media platforms have played a significant role in disseminating nail care information and trends. Nail influencers and beauty bloggers share tips, tutorials, and product recommendations, influencing consumer choices and driving product demand.

Increasing awareness of the potentially harmful effects of certain chemicals in nail products has shifted consumer preferences towards natural and organic nail care alternatives, creating a niche market within the industry.

As awareness rises, consumers seek innovative and specialized nail care products, such as nail serums, cuticle oils, and specialized treatments. This will help in contributing to market growth and product diversification.

The awareness of nail health has also expanded to the male demographic as men increasingly incorporate nail care into their grooming routines. This will create additional demand for gender-neutral or male-targeted nail care products.

The awareness of nail health has led to increased footfall in nail salons and the utilization of professional nail care services. This will, in turn, boost the sales of professional-grade nail care products. Awareness levels vary across regions, and global brands often tailor their products and marketing strategies to align with regional preferences and concerns related to nail health.

Key Takeaways from the Nail Care Products Market Report:

The global nail care products market is estimated to reach US$ 38.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Sales of nail care products are projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United Kingdom is set to reach US$ 1.5 billion by 2033 in the nail care products market.

by 2033 in the nail care products market. China is projected to total US$ 5.9 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on product type, the nail polish segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.



“Rising nail art trend provides an opportunity for the growth of nail care products market by 2033. Key manufacturers are working on providing nail paints in different textures, colors, forms, and on both offline and online channels to attract more customers.” - says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers prioritize e-commerce channels, optimizing their online presence to reach a broad customer base. Nail care product manufacturers increasingly adopt eco-friendly and sustainable practices in packaging and formulations to meet consumer demands for eco-conscious products.

They also offer personalized nail care solutions, such as nail kits tailored to individual preferences and needs. Manufacturers incorporate vitamins and minerals into nail care products to promote nail health.

Key Companies Profiled

Miniluxe Inc.

L'oréal S.A.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

NOTE Cosmetique



Nail Care Products Market Recent Development:

In May 2022, Dana Nail Care was acquired by Rare Beauty Brands in November.

Dana Nail Care was acquired by Rare Beauty Brands in November. In September 2022, SOEZI collaborated with Amazon Beauty to offer the best nail care regimen. It will select among the platform's more than 100 designs.

SOEZI collaborated with Amazon Beauty to offer the best nail care regimen. It will select among the platform's more than 100 designs. In August 2019, Entity Beauty celebrated the introduction of their brand-new website, which comes with an enhanced user experience, updated navigation, and improved functionality.



Find More Valuable Insights into the Nail Care Products Market Report

The research report analyzes the demand for nail care products. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on product type (nail polish, top & base coats, nail polish remover, cuticle care, and others), distribution channel (online and offline) across various regions.

Nail Care Products Market Outlook by Category:

By Product type:

Nail Polish

Top & Base Coats

Nail Polish Remover

Cuticle Care

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Consumer Product Domain

Cosmetic Pencil & Pen Market Demand: The cosmetic pencil and pen market would be worth US$ 2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2033, likely to register a 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Electric Baby Nail Trimmer Market Size: The electric baby nail trimmer market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 30 Million in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 66 Million by 2032.

Personalized Beauty Devices Market Growth: The global personalized beauty devices market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 25.6% over the next decade, and cross a valuation of US$ 125.3 million in 2033 as Customers are increasingly seeking personalization in their daily activities shifting from one size fits for all products.

Beauty Subscription Market Trends: The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 10.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Curated beauty subscription boxes are expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Herbal Beauty Products Market Sales: The herbal beauty products market is anticipated to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. Increasing focus on healthy skin and hair and surging demand for natural remedies have positioned the herbal beauty products market to surpass US$ 134.0 Billion in 2033.

