Sun Care Products Market To Reach USD 22.5 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 4.7%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Sun Care Products Market Size, Growth, Share Statistical Report By Product (Sun Protection, After-Tan, Self-Tan), By Application (Untinted, Tinted), By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, and Segment Forecasts 2023-2032 ."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The sun care products market size was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2032 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7%. The global sun care products market report discusses opportunities and challenges along with consumer trends until the forecast range. The report comprehensively analyzes the market segments with key takeaways on the global market scenario.

Sun care products are formulations that prevent the skin from damage due to UVA and UVB rays. UVA and UVB rays are the main causes of skin cancer. According to The World Cancer Research Fund International, skin cancer is the 17th most common worldwide cancer type. The rising prevalence of skin cancer in urban areas bolsters the sun care products market.

With worldwide increased incidences of skin cancers such as basal and squamous cell carcinoma, the use of photoprotective products has increased over the years. The rising prevalence of sunburn cases and increasing awareness about photoprotection and sun care products are the major drivers for the sun care products market.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, bacterial-derived melanin has been shown to protect fibroblast cells against UVA radiation significantly. This provides scope for pharmaceutical companies to focus on developing sun care products with this agent. The development of cost-effective sun care products will also prove efficient for pharmaceutical companies in the near future.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Sun Care Products Market Market Size in 2022 USD 14.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 22.5 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 4.7% Largest Market Europe Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors. By Product Sun protection, after-tan products, and self-tan products. By Application Untinted and tinted products. By Form Cream and lotion, gel, spray, stick, and others. By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy stores, specialty stores, online retailers and others. Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others. Major Market Players Johnson and Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oreal Group, Procter and Gamble Company, Shiseido Company Ltd, Amway Corporation, Revlon Inc., Kiehl’s LLC, Unilever Plc.

Segmentation Overview:

The global sun care products market has been segmented into product, application, form, distribution channel, and region. Online retailers will dominate the market in 2022. High internet penetration, expansion of retailers on online platforms, and user-friendly interface provided by websites are the main reasons for the growth of the online market.

Europe is the leading region for sun care products and is projected to remain dominant in the following years. Availability of various products, an established manufacturing base, effective distribution, and a wider availability of consumer base are anticipated to drive the regional market growth. Asia Pacific is the leading region for sun care products, and high growth is anticipated owing to the popularity of sun care products in the urban and coastal regions.

Sun Care Products Market Report Highlights:

The global sun care products market growth is projected at USD 22.5 billion at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2032.

The sun care products market growth drivers include high demand for cosmetic products such as sunscreen lotions and skin moisturizers. High spending on beauty and cosmetic products is expected to contribute to market developments in the forthcoming years.

Sun protection products dominated the market with a high share in 2022. These products include sunscreen and moisturizers. Increasing awareness of frequent exposure to hot climates with an increased risk of skin cancer and dermatologists' sunscreen recommendations drive segment growth.

Europe is the leading region for sun care products based on climate variations and the need for skin care solutions. Also, the demand for organic skin care products and solutions is anticipated to create a niche market for sun care products in the regional market.

Some prominent players in the sun care products market report include Johnson and Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oreal Group, Procter and Gamble Company, Shiseido Company Ltd, Amway Corporation, Revlon Inc., Kiehl’s LLC, and Unilever Plc.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, Carbonwave launched sun care products designed with seaweed-based emulsifiers. The company believes that seaweed is crucial to encourage the formulators to develop an overall naturally enhanced and versatile skin care product.

In 2022, L’Oreal launched a new UV filtering technology product, UVMune 400 that protects the skin from UVA radiation.

Sun Care Products Market Report Segmentation:

Sun Care Products Market, By Product (2023-2032)

Sun protection

After-tan products

Self-tan products

Sun Care Products Market, By Application (2023-2032)

Untinted

Tinted

Sun Care Products Market, By Form (2023-2032)

Cream and Lotion

Gel

Spray

Stick

Others

Sun Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel (2023-2032)

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Pharmacy stores

Specialty stores

Online retailers

Others

Sun Care Products Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



