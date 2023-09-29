McPhy Energy: McPhy commissions the first large-capacity and low-carbon hydrogen refueling station for Brétéché in Vendée (AVIA network)

Brétéché inaugurates the first station in its low-carbon hydrogen distribution network at Maché in Vendée (France)

This Dual Pressure 350 and 700 bar station, with a capacity of up to 1 ton per day, will supply hydrogen to light, commercial and then heavy vehicles for professionals and private customers

With this new reference, McPhy supports Brétéché in its decarbonization initiatives and strengthens its position in the hydrogen mobility segment

Grenoble, September 29, 2023 - 7:45 am CEST - McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces the inauguration and commissioning of a Dual Pressure hydrogen station for Brétéché, petroleum products distributor and subsidiary of France's leading independent petroleum network, AVIA France.

With a distribution capacity of up to 1 ton of hydrogen per day, the McFilling Dual Pressure station includes a compressor block and a light vehicle refueling station capable of supplying 350 and 700 bar vehicles. This is Brétéché's first hydrogen distribution project.

This new partnership confirms McPhy's ability to provide tailored solutions to different segments of the mobility market.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, comments: "We are thrilled to support Brétéché in its commitment to the development of hydrogen mobility. This is a first step towards the target set by the European Union to install a hydrogen station every 200 km by 2030."

Eric Hidier, President of Brétéché, adds: "McPhy has convinced us by proposing a technology suited to all types of mobility and public. We are delighted with this first collaboration, which enables us to invest in the development of the mobility market and the structuring of the French hydrogen industry."

Next financial event:

Publication of 2023 Annual Revenue, February 5, 2024, after market close

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations



Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99

mcphy@newcap.eu



Media Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu





Follow us on

@McPhyEnergy

Attachment