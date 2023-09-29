Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 29 September 2023 at 09:50 am EET

Uponor Corporation’s conveyance of own shares based on the long-term share-based incentive plan

A total of 27,587 of Uponor Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to two key employees from the performance period 2020–2022 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan.

The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on 15 March 2022.

Following the conveyance on 28 September 2023, the treasury shares account for a total of 373,685 shares.

The share-based incentive plan was announced in a stock exchange release published on 16 December 2019. Uponor announced in a stock exchange release published on 15 February 2023 that the conveyance of the shares will be executed in two sets. The first set of shares were transferred on 20 February 2023 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2020–2022 share-based incentive plan.

