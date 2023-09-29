DNA Plc: Change in the Board of Directors

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2023, 11:00 am EEST



The Chair of the Board of Directors of DNA Plc changes. Petter-Børre Furberg will step down from the Board as of 1 October 2023. On 29 September 2023, DNA's sole shareholder has decided to elect Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup as the new Chair of the Board without holding an Extraordinary General Meeting.

DNA's parent company Telenor Group announced in August that it had appointed Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, who led Telenor Asia, as Head of Telenor Nordics and Petter-Børre Furberg, who led Telenor Nordics, as Head of Telenor Asia.

As part of his new role, Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup will take over as Chair of the DNA Board starting from 1 October 2023. He has also previously held this position from October 2019 to March 2021.

Thomas Thyholdt and Cecilie Heuch will continue as members of the Board.

