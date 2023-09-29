RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-09-29
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Total bid volume, SEK mln235
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.235 %
Lowest yield1.200 %
Highest accepted yield1.260 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-09-29
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/- 150
Total bid volume, SEK mln210
Volume sold, SEK mln125 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.271 %
Lowest yield1.255 %
Highest accepted yield1.285 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 



 