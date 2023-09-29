RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-09-29
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|235
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|1.235 %
|Lowest yield
|1.200 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.260 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-09-29
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/- 150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|210
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|125
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|1.271 %
|Lowest yield
|1.255 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.285 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00