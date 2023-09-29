Global Neuromodulation Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030 - Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuromodulation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Neuromodulation Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Neuromodulation estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global market for neuromodulation technologies has seen positive trends, building upon a favorable historic review from 2014 to 2021. This market encompasses various therapeutic applications, including spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, and other technologies.
Spinal cord stimulation, as one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to achieve a substantial 15.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach US$ Thousand in annual sales by the end of the analysis period. Likewise, other segments like deep brain stimulation and sacral nerve stimulation are expected to contribute to the market's growth with significant CAGR figures.
The global neuromodulation market shows robust potential, with an estimated valuation of US$ Thousand in annual sales in 2022, forecasted to expand significantly by 2030, driven by a strong CAGR during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Spinal Cord Stimulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Deep Brain Stimulation segment is estimated at 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
In the U.S., the neuromodulation market is estimated to reach US$ Thousand in annual sales in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to experience substantial growth, with annual sales projected to reach US$ Thousand by the year 2030, driven by a notable CAGR over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Other noteworthy geographic markets, including Japan and Canada, are also expected to exhibit significant growth. Within Europe, several countries are projected to contribute to the market's expansion, demonstrating promising CAGR figures.
The Neuromodulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$898.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver
- Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US
- Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
- Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group
- Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries
- Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Abbott
- Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market
- Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy
- Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
- Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment
- TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices) Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Non-Invasiveness of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Propelling the adoption of TMS devices
- Neuromodulation Technologies to Gain Preference Over Opioids
- Tibial Neuromodulation to Impact Overactive Bladder Market
