Global Neuromodulation Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030 - Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Global Neuromodulation Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Neuromodulation estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market for neuromodulation technologies has seen positive trends, building upon a favorable historic review from 2014 to 2021. This market encompasses various therapeutic applications, including spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, and other technologies.

Spinal cord stimulation, as one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to achieve a substantial 15.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach US$ Thousand in annual sales by the end of the analysis period. Likewise, other segments like deep brain stimulation and sacral nerve stimulation are expected to contribute to the market's growth with significant CAGR figures.

The global neuromodulation market shows robust potential, with an estimated valuation of US$ Thousand in annual sales in 2022, forecasted to expand significantly by 2030, driven by a strong CAGR during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Spinal Cord Stimulation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Deep Brain Stimulation segment is estimated at 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In the U.S., the neuromodulation market is estimated to reach US$ Thousand in annual sales in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to experience substantial growth, with annual sales projected to reach US$ Thousand by the year 2030, driven by a notable CAGR over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets, including Japan and Canada, are also expected to exhibit significant growth. Within Europe, several countries are projected to contribute to the market's expansion, demonstrating promising CAGR figures.

The Neuromodulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$898.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.

Neurological Disorders

A Prelude to Neuromodulation

Indications for Neuromodulation Therapy

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Global Neuromodulation Market Buckles under COVID-19 Strain

Effects of COVID-19 on the Nervous System Sheds Focus on Neuromodulation Applications

Neuromodulation Market Set for a Robust Growth

Neuromodulation Market by Segment

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) and Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Represents the Largest Segments

Neuromodulation Devices by Technology

Spinal Cord Stimulation Market (2020): Dollar Market Share of Leading Players in Percentage

Neuromodulation Market by Application

Growing Clinical Applications to Drive Demand

US and Europe Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific and other Emerging Regions Display Impressive Growth Potential

Competition

Select FDA Approved Neuromodulation Devices in Recent Years

Recent Market Activity

Market Restraints and Challenges

High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver

Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries

Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Abbott

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market

Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices) Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Non-Invasiveness of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Propelling the adoption of TMS devices

Neuromodulation Technologies to Gain Preference Over Opioids

Tibial Neuromodulation to Impact Overactive Bladder Market

