Uponor Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 29 September 2023 at 11:45 am EET

Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Markus Melkko

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Markus Melkko

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 39556/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-09-28

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,481 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,481 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

franciska.janzon@uponor.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,750 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com



