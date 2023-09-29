SENTALER Launches New Fall Winter 2023/24 Men’s Collection with John Tavares Collaboration

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SENTALER, the renowned luxury Canadian outerwear brand, has launched its new Fall Winter 2023/24 men’s collection and an exclusive collaboration with John Tavares, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, in support of his namesake charitable fund, the John Tavares Foundation (JTF), www.johntavaresfoundation.org.





The SENTALER x John Tavares Varsity Jacket is a customizable piece produced in a limited run of only 91 units, Tavares’ Toronto Maple Leaf jersey number. It is available to purchase exclusively on sentaler.com, or in-store at the brand’s newly relaunched flagship location in Toronto, located at 55 Avenue Road, for $2,250 CA / $1,850 US.

This first-ever Varsity Jacket from the SENTALER Canadian luxury outerwear brand is made in the world's finest fabric, Peruvian baby alpaca. Each Varsity Jacket is finished with the official SENTALER x JTF logo and its 1/91 classification embroidered on its interior cupro lining that has a quilted padded filling for added warmth. The front and back of these one-of-a-kind SENTALER jackets can be customized by its owner with the letter and numbers of their choice. Proceeds from the sale of all 91 SENTALER x John Tavares Varsity Jackets will be donated to the John Tavares Foundation.

“The SENTALER x John Tavares Varsity Jacket was inspired by a shared passion for philanthropy that John and I connected on instantly. It has been a pleasure to get to know John through this collaborative process and to see how dedicated he is to making positive change in the community. The product we have come up with together is a culmination of SENTALER’s timeless luxury aesthetic and John’s more relaxed, but elevated lifestyle.” States Bojana Sentaler, President & Creative Director, SENTALER. “John, who is recognized not only for his prowess on the ice but also for his dedication to philanthropy, is the epitome of who I envision the ‘SENTALER Man’ to be - he is a talent who takes pride in the way he looks and who is also passionate about giving back to future generations. This first-ever SENTALER Varsity Jacket merges the athleisure aesthetic of the sports world with the elegance, sophistication and practical functionality that SENTALER is recognized for.”

“My hockey career has given me so much in life, the roots of which were homegrown at my family’s kitchen table. There are so many young people that do not have access to a healthy lifestyle or knowledge of what basic nutrition can give to the mind and body.” States John Tavares, Captain, Toronto Maple Leafs. “I am so proud to have partnered my foundation with such a recognized and like-minded brand to help raise funds and awareness for the important work I am doing outside of the rink. Bojana has had an amazing creative vision throughout the collaboration process, and I continue to find many synergies between us as we give back to what we believe in most: supporting the next generations of youth. I look forward to continuing this partnership in the years to come.”

SENTALER x John Tavares Presented by EY Canada, held on Thursday, September 28th, 2023, at Ultra Supper Club in Toronto, the newest establishment from Charles Khabouth of Ink Entertainment, a former EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ® Award winner, was an exclusive invitation-only event that incorporated a runway presentation of the new SENTALER MEN Fall Winter 2023/24 collection. The finale look unveiled the new SENTALER x John Tavares Varsity Jacket worn by both male and female models to showcase the versatility of the product.

About the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ® Award

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ® program, which shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada and engages them with insights and experiences that fuel growth, has been a proud sponsor of SENTALER and supporter of its President, Bojana Sentaler, a former Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist, for many years.

“At EY Canada, we believe that supporting Canadian entrepreneurs is an important step in building global competitiveness and a stronger business ecosystem – that’s why we’re excited to celebrate bold leaders like Bojana who continues to demonstrate what’s possible when vision and ambition come together,” says Christopher Gordon Co-Director, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program and EY Entrepreneurs Access Network Program. “Not only is she transforming the retail landscape with her unbounded innovation, but she’s promoting a community-first approach to business and working towards greater sustainability.”

About SENTALER MEN Fall Winter 2023/24

"SENTALER MEN Fall Winter 2023/24 is the most stand-out men's collection to-date. I am excited to solidify new fashion-forward styles that suit the SENTALER man." States Bojana Sentaler, President and Creative Director, SENTALER. "The correlation between the FW 23/24 men's and women's collections can be seen in menswear inspired notched collar cuts and the theme of Deep Navy hues. The new men's collection highlights are pops of striking Red and Cobalt Blue, alongside the limited edition SENTALER x John Tavares Varsity Jacket. I have identified our SENTALER MEN client as a leader in his industry - he is sophisticated, he is entrepreneurial, and he is a talent."

Smart and creative in equal measure, the SENTALER MEN Fall Winter 2023/24 collection breathes new life into proportion, colour, and texture. Made in functional alpaca fabrics with a wind and water shield, SENTALER MEN is designed for the masculine, edgy, and athletic gentleman as a solution for any occasion.

As the casualization of workwear continues, FW 23/24 includes vintage-inspired yet fashion-forward pieces for not-so-classic appeal. The collection features exceptionally crafted notched collar overcoats showcased in refined dark blue, green, grey, and perennial brown hues that establish the comeback of sartorial style. Double collar topcoats and robe coat styles exude a sense of nonchalant low-key luxury that provides a soft shouldered silhouette for fresh-yet-familiar office-ready outerwear pieces.

Celebrating timeless style with immaculate attention to detail, SENTALER MEN FW 23/24 focuses on subtle accents like the signature 3-rib on the upper arm of one sleeve and quilted padded cupro lining for added warmth, championing a soft-yet-strong masculinity to fit an elevated lifestyle.

More About SENTALER:

Founded in 2009 by Bojana Sentaler, SENTALER is a luxury Canadian outerwear brand renowned for its timeless designs and impeccable craftsmanship. Using the world's finest fabrics, SENTALER has gained global recognition for its commitment to creating sophisticated and enduring pieces that transcend trends.

For more information about SENTALER and the collaboration with John Tavares, please visit www.sentaler.com or follow @sentaler on Instagram.

More About the John Tavares Foundation:

The John Tavares Foundation was created in 2020 to ensure that children everywhere have access to the support and tools they need to take part in their community and awaken their inner passions.

The John Tavares Foundation’s mission is to help kids everywhere understand the importance of proper nutrition and embrace healthy lifestyle options that fuel both their passions and potential. By equipping them with essential resources, JTF can support their physical, cognitive and emotional well-being. Our goal is to reach as many children and families as possible and provide them with the resources needed to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit www.johntavaresfoundatin.org or connect with The John Tavares Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

More About INK Entertainment Group, Owner of Ultra Supper Club

INK Entertainment Group is Canada’s leading lifestyle and entertainment company. Operating since 1982, INK Entertainment Group has demonstrated an enviable ability to read the pulse of ever-changing cultural times and tastes, responding with a host of successful enterprises.

Headquartered in Toronto and Miami and helmed by visionary entrepreneur Charles Khabouth, Danny Soberano and Ricardo Tabet, INK Entertainment Group's innovative approach, fusing dining, lifestyle, entertainment, hospitality and design is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands, including notable restaurant brands Akira Back, Amal, Ultra, Byblos (Toronto & Miami), Dalia (Miami), KŌST, Mia (Miami), Patria, Pink Sky, Sofia Yorkville, and STORYS Building; private member club Clio, Canada’s largest dance music festival VELD Music Festival; a number of trendy clubs, including REBEL, Toybox, Cabana Pool Bar and Dragonfly Nightclub; and Taglialatella Galleries (Toronto, New York, Palm Beach & Paris).

For more information, visit www.inkentertainment.com or connect with INK Entertainment Group on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

