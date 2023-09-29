Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2023-2028: HPAPIs Market Benefits from Government Support and Regulatory Streamlining for Breakthrough Medications

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market (2023-2028) by Synthesis, Drug Type, Manufacturer Type, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs) market is anticipated to reach a valuation of $59.23 billion by 2028, with an estimated market size of $31.75 billion in 2023. This growth is expected at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.28% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPIs):
HPAPIs are potent compounds used in pharmaceutical medications, often in very small quantities. These compounds require specialized facilities and strict containment and safety procedures during manufacturing due to their strong pharmacological activity and potential health risks.
Market Trends:
Several key trends are driving the global HPAPIs market:
- Investments in R&D: The pharmaceutical industry is focusing on developing new and potent medications, leading to significant investments in drug research and development.
- Oncology Demand: In the field of oncology, there's a growing demand for targeted medicines that can directly target cancer cells while minimizing harm to healthy tissues. HPAPIs play a crucial role in developing these specialized drugs.
- Government Support: Governments are expediting regulatory procedures for authorizing breakthrough medications. This encourages pharmaceutical companies to invest in R&D and produce novel HPAPIs, creating opportunities for providers and manufacturers.
- Continual Research: Ongoing research and development efforts are enhancing the therapeutic potential and safety profiles of HPAPIs, contributing to market growth.
Market Segmentation:
The global HPAPIs market is segmented as follows:
- Synthesis: Biotech API and Synthetic API. Synthetic APIs hold a larger market share due to their versatility, cost-efficiency, and scalability.
- Drug Type: Innovative and Generic. Generic drugs have a significant market share, offering cost-effective alternatives to brand-name drugs.
- Manufacturer Type: In-house and Outsourced. In-house manufacturing is dominant as it allows companies to maintain control over quality and intellectual property.
- Applications: Oncology, Hormonal Disorders, and Glaucoma. Oncology holds a significant market share due to the rising incidence of cancer and the demand for targeted medicines.
- Geography: The Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The Americas lead the market due to a developed healthcare system and substantial pharmaceutical spending.
Recent Developments:
- Evonik and Heraeus Cooperation: In July 2023, Evonik and Heraeus announced a partnership to expand services for highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients.
- Aenova's New Facility: In June 2023, Aenova opened a new building for highly potent drugs.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Significant Investments in Drug Discovery and Development
- Rising Requirement for Targeted Medicines by the Oncology Sector
Restraints
- High Costs Associated with the Development of a Safe Environment for Manufacturing HPAPI
Opportunities
- Favorable Governmental Approvals for New Molecular Entities
- Ongoing Research and Development Activities (R&D) for Novel HPAPI
Challenges
- Concerns Associated with the Cytotoxic Nature of High Potency APIs
Companies Mentioned:
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Asymchem Inc.
- Aurobindo Pharma Limited
- BASF SE
- BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt. Ltd.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- CARBOGEN AMCIS AG
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Sanofi S.A.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|173
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$31.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$59.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
