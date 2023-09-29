Global Adaptive Security Market 2023 Report: Rising Demand for Digitalized Security Solutions Propels Adaptive Security Market Toward $30.2 Billion Valuation by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adaptive Security Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Network Security, Application Security, End Point Security, Cloud Security), By Industry, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Adaptive Security Market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected valuation of $30.2 billion by 2030. This growth will be driven by several factors, including increased adoption of digital technologies and a rising demand for enhanced security solutions in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Asia-Pacific Region as a Growth Leader:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to play a pivotal role in the market's expansion, accounting for approximately one-fourth of the market share by 2030. The rapid technological adoption in various sectors, such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, smart cities, and agriculture, is contributing to this growth. Initiatives like India's "Digital India" and South Korea's "New Deal" are propelling digitalization in the region, creating substantial market opportunities.

Key Market Strategies:

Leading market players are adopting various strategies to remain competitive, with a focus on product launches to meet evolving user demands. For instance, IBM Corporation recently launched security tools designed to protect data from quantum computing attacks. Fortinet Inc. introduced FortiOS 7.2 to enhance security across network edges, and Cisco Systems, Inc. added capabilities to identify vulnerabilities in its products.

Market Growth Factors:

The market's growth is driven by:

Increasing Adoption of Digital Technologies: The adoption of digitalized security solutions is rapidly expanding due to their adaptability, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. These solutions help businesses manage security operations more efficiently, especially with IoT and other digital technologies gaining prominence. Demand for Improved Security Solutions: The growing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks have created a demand for enhanced and up-to-date adaptive security solutions. This need is critical in identifying and mitigating potential security threats, making security solutions increasingly important.

Market Restraints:

One of the significant challenges is the lack of qualified cybersecurity experts. Prompt and effective action is crucial in the event of a security breach, and only trained professionals can ensure this. A shortage of skilled personnel can lead to delayed responses, prolonged recovery periods, and suboptimal configurations, impacting the effectiveness of adaptive security technologies.

Leading Market Players:

Fortinet, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company)

Juniper Networks, Inc.

RSA Security LLC (Symphony Technology Group)

Cloudwick Technologies, Inc.

Panda Security S.L.U. (WatchGuard Technologies, Inc)

Regional Insights:

North America currently holds the highest revenue share in the market, driven by major technology companies such as IBM and Cisco. Investments in advanced technologies, including cloud-based services, ML, AI, and IoT, are expected to drive further growth.



