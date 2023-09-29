Global Cholera Vaccines Market 2023-2028: Key Players Like Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi are Leading the Way in Research and Investment

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cholera Vaccines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cholera vaccines market has reached a value of $4.9 million in 2022, with anticipated growth to $9.2 million by 2028. This growth is expected to manifest as a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.07% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Cholera and Its Impact:

Cholera, an intestinal disease caused by bacterial infections, poses significant health risks worldwide. It spreads through contaminated food and water, leading to severe symptoms such as diarrhea, dehydration, abdominal pain, fever, rapid heart rate, and more. It remains a global public health threat. Vaccination is a key preventive measure against cholera. Cholera vaccines expose the body to a small dose of live cholera bacteria, helping develop immunity against the disease. These vaccines can be administered orally, intradermally, or intramuscularly.

Market Trends:

Several trends are driving the global cholera vaccines market:

Prevalence of Cholera: Poor hygiene and sanitation contribute to the spread of cholera. Contaminated Water and Food: The use of contaminated water for agriculture and consumption of street and fast food contribute to the disease's prevalence. Water Pollution: Sewage and factory waste discharge into natural water sources, leading to water pollution and contaminated seafood. Awareness Initiatives: Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and government immunization programs raise awareness about cholera. R&D Investments: Market players invest in research and development to enhance vaccine efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Market Segmentation:

The global cholera vaccines market is segmented as follows:

Vaccine Type: Whole Cell V. Cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-Subunit, Killed Oral O1 and O139.

Whole Cell V. Cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-Subunit, Killed Oral O1 and O139. Product: Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol, Euvichol-Plus, and Others.

Dukoral, Shanchol, Vaxchora, Euvichol, Euvichol-Plus, and Others. End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Research and Academic Laboratories, and Others.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (Avant Immunotherapeutics Inc.)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Eubiologics Co. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc

Pfizer Inc.

PharmaChoice Canada Inc

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Valneva SE.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cholera vaccines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cholera vaccines market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vaccine type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cholera vaccines market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyd59l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment