Key Market Segments in Airline Ancillary Services - Baggage Fees, FFP Miles Sales, and Travel Retail Explored

The global Airline Ancillary Services market is on a remarkable trajectory, poised to reach a staggering $171 billion by 2030. In 2022, the market was estimated at $63.8 billion, and this upward trend is projected to continue at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Geographic Insights:

The United States: The Airline Ancillary Services market in the U.S. reached an estimated value of $17.4 billion in 2022.

China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to achieve an impressive market size of $39.9 billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 17.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are each projected to grow at 9.6% and 11%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 10.3%. Asia-Pacific, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is poised to reach $25.9 billion by 2030.

Market Overview:

This comprehensive report offers an extensive analysis of the global airline ancillary services market, spanning annual sales from 2014 to 2030. It explores recent, current, and future trends across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report delves into key segments such as baggage fees, onboard retail, other a la carte services, FFP miles sales, travel retail, full-service carriers (FSCs), and low-cost carriers (LCCs). By presenting historical data, current trends, and a 16-year perspective, this report provides invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of airline ancillary services and its regional dynamics.

Select Competitors:

Alaska Airlines, Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc.

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Qantas Airways Ltd.

Southwest Airlines Co.

What's New?

The report includes special coverage of recent global events, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's easing of its zero-COVID policy, potential supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession.

Additionally, it provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, along with market presence categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial across multiple geographies. The report offers access to digital archives and a Research Platform, with complimentary updates available for one year.

