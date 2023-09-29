Comprehensive Analysis of the Catastrophe Insurance Market - Examining Global Trends, Key Competitors, and Regional Dynamics

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catastrophe Insurance: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Catastrophe Insurance market is set to expand significantly, with an estimated value of $3.8 billion by 2030. In 2022, the market stood at $2.5 billion, and this growth trajectory is forecasted to continue at a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Geographic Insights:

The United States: The Catastrophe Insurance market in the U.S. was valued at approximately $653.9 million in 2022.

China: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to attain a market size of $864 million by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are each expected to grow at 3.1% and 4.3%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 3.8%. Additionally, the market in Asia-Pacific, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is anticipated to reach $3.8 billion by 2030.

Market Overview:

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the global catastrophe insurance market, covering a wide range of geographic regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It offers insights into recent past, current, and future trends from 2022 through 2030, featuring valuable data on annual sales in US$ million and percentage CAGR. The report also includes historic reviews for the period 2014 through 2021, offering an extensive perspective on market evolution.

Furthermore, it evaluates the market presence of catastrophe insurance in each region, categorizing it as strong, active, niche, or trivial, and identifies key competitors for 2023. This comprehensive analysis equips industry stakeholders with valuable information for strategic decision-making and competition evaluation in the global catastrophe insurance sector.

Select Competitors:

Allianz SE

Allstate Insurance Company

American International Group, Inc.

Aviva Group

AXA Equitable Financial Services, LLC

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Lloyds Bank plc

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd.

What's New?

The report features special coverage of recent global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, China's easing of its zero-COVID policy, potential supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of a recession.

It also provides insights into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, along with market presence categorized as Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial across multiple geographies. The report offers access to digital archives and a Research Platform, with complimentary updates available for one year.

