Comprehensive Analysis Explores Garden Shredders Market Across Global Regions, Highlighting Key Players and Growth Trends

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garden Shredders: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Garden Shredders, which was valued at US$8.3 Billion in 2022, is on course to reach an impressive size of US$11.7 Billion by 2030. This robust growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period of 2022-2030.

The report highlights key segments, particularly Gas-powered and Electric garden shredders, that are driving market expansion.

Key Market Highlights

Gas-powered Segment: The Gas-powered segment is expected to witness substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 4.9%, reaching a market size of US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Gas-powered garden shredders continue to be a popular choice among consumers, contributing to the market's expansion. Electric Segment: In consideration of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Electric segment has been readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next eight years. Electric garden shredders cater to the evolving preferences of environmentally-conscious consumers, and their growth reflects shifting market dynamics.

Regional Market Insights

U.S. Market: The Garden Shredders market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$2.3 Billion in 2022. The country's commitment to gardening and landscaping drives this market, which is poised for steady growth throughout the analysis period. China: As the world's second-largest economy, China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, trailing a remarkable CAGR of 7.6%. China's burgeoning interest in gardening and outdoor activities fuels this impressive growth. Global Presence: This comprehensive report offers insights into the garden shredders market's presence in various geographic regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and across Europe. These regions are expected to contribute to the global market's dynamic landscape with varying degrees of growth.

Select Competitors

Key players shaping the garden shredders market include:

Infed Systems

Kovai Classic Industries

MTD

Ozito Industries

Rivim

Robert Bosch

Scheppach

STIHL

Titan Pro

YAMABIKO Corporation

Report Overview

This analysis encompasses the global market for garden shredders, exploring key geographical regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers insights into annual sales figures in US$ million and the percentage Compound Annual Growth Rate (% CAGR) from 2014 to 2030.

Additionally, it provides a historical review of sales from 2014 to 2021 and a forward-looking 16-year perspective, detailing the percentage breakdown of value sales for various regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030. The analysis further distinguishes between gas-powered and electric garden shredders and categorizes them for commercial and residential use, providing a comprehensive view of the garden shredders market landscape.

What's New?

The report provides special coverage of critical global events, including the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, changes in China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also delves into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, offering insights into market presence across multiple geographies. The report's online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates and access to digital archives and Research Platform enhance its value, with complimentary updates available for one year.

Key Attributes

No. of Pages: 92

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $8.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $11.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 4.4%

Regions Covered: Global

Conclusion

The global Garden Shredders market is poised for steady growth, driven by key segments such as Gas-powered and Electric garden shredders. With consumers increasingly valuing outdoor activities and sustainable gardening practices, the garden shredders market continues to evolve to meet their diverse needs.

