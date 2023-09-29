Global Dental Adhesives Market Analysis Covers Key Competitors, Including 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Adhesives: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Dental Adhesives, estimated at US$2.4 Billion in 2022, is on a trajectory to reach an impressive size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the analysis period of 2022-2030.

The report's findings highlight the thriving dental industry, with a particular focus on key segments, such as Pit & Fissure Sealants and Denture Adhesives, showcasing substantial growth.

Key Market Highlights

Pit & Fissure Sealants Segment: The Pit & Fissure Sealants segment is expected to exhibit significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 9.5%, reaching a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. This surge underscores the critical role these sealants play in dental care. Denture Adhesives Segment: In light of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Denture Adhesives segment has been readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next eight years. This segment's growth reflects the demand for effective dental solutions amid changing healthcare landscapes.

Regional Market Insights

U.S. Market: The Dental Adhesives market in the United States is estimated at US$644.5 Million in 2022, a testament to the country's commitment to dental health. This market is expected to witness sustained growth over the analysis period. China: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030. This impressive expansion is underpinned by a robust CAGR of 14.1%, highlighting China's increasing focus on dental care. Global Presence: This comprehensive report offers insights into the dental adhesives market's presence in various geographic regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and across Europe. These regions are forecast to experience varying degrees of growth, contributing to the global market's dynamic landscape.

Report Overview

The analysis conducted in this report encompasses various facets of the dental industry, including dental adhesives, pit & fissure sealants, denture adhesives, restorative adhesives, and other applications. It also explores their presence in dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and laboratories. The study provides valuable insights into past and projected sales trends from 2014 through 2030, offering a comprehensive view of the evolving dental adhesives market landscape.

Select Competitors

Several key players are shaping the dental adhesives market, including:

3M Company

Bisco Dental Products, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dentaid

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Detax GmbH & Co. Kg

DMP

GC Corporation

Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

ICPA Health

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

Mediclus Co. Ltd.

Pentron Clinical

Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G)

Pulpdent Corporation

Shofu Dental Corporation

Sun Medical Co., Ltd.

Tokuyama Dental Corporation Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Voco GmbH

What's New?

The report provides special coverage of critical global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, changes in China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession. It also delves into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, offering insights into market presence across multiple geographies. The report's online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates and access to digital archives and Research Platform enhance its value, with complimentary updates for one year.

Key Attributes

No. of Pages: 93

Forecast Period: 2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020: $2.3 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027: $3.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 7.0%

Regions Covered: Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tavq2l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment