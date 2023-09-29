Tequila Market Trends 2023-2028: Exploring the Impact of Ultra-Premium, Handcrafted, and Natural Ingredient Variants on Market Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tequila Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tequila market has experienced substantial growth, with the market size reaching an impressive $14.7 billion in 2022. The market is poised for further expansion and is anticipated to reach a valuation of $30.3 billion by 2028. This remarkable growth is driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Trends in the Tequila Market:

Cocktail Culture Surge : The growing popularity of cocktail culture, both in households and bars, is a significant driver of global tequila market growth.

: The growing popularity of cocktail culture, both in households and bars, is a significant driver of global tequila market growth. Ultra-Premium and Handcrafted Variants : Changing lifestyles and rising income levels have spurred interest in ultra-premium and exclusive handcrafted tequila variants.

: Changing lifestyles and rising income levels have spurred interest in ultra-premium and exclusive handcrafted tequila variants. Natural Ingredients : Leading players are introducing tequila variants produced with natural ingredients such as lemon, coconut, tangerine, strawberry, pineapple, mango, and pear to diversify their product offerings.

: Leading players are introducing tequila variants produced with natural ingredients such as lemon, coconut, tangerine, strawberry, pineapple, mango, and pear to diversify their product offerings. Canned Tequila Cocktails : The market is witnessing an uptick in the availability of canned tequila cocktails, offering convenience and cost-effectiveness to consumers.

: The market is witnessing an uptick in the availability of canned tequila cocktails, offering convenience and cost-effectiveness to consumers. E-commerce Surge: Despite the impact of COVID-19, lockdowns, and social distancing measures, the demand for alcoholic beverages, including tequila, through e-commerce channels has risen in some countries.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends and forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on product type, purity, price range, and distribution channel.

Product Type Insights:

Blanco

Joven

Mixto Gold

Reposado

Anejo

Extra Anejo

The report delves into the market's segmentation based on product types, with blanco tequila being a notable segment.

Purity Insights:

100% Tequila

60% Tequila

The market analysis considers purity levels, with 100% tequila serving as a prominent category.

Price Range Insights:

Premium Tequila

Value Tequila

Premium and Super-Premium Tequila

Ultra-Premium Tequila

The report examines price ranges within the market, with premium tequila making its mark as a significant segment.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Off-Trade Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Discount Stores Online Stores Others

On-Trade Restaurants and Bars Liquor Stores Others



The report offers insights into distribution channels, covering both off-trade and on-trade channels.

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report meticulously analyzes the competitive landscape of the global tequila market, including market structure, key player market share, player positioning, top-winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant. Detailed profiles of major companies such as Ambhar Tequila, Bacardi Limited, Beam Suntory Inc. (Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd), Brown-Forman, Diageo Plc, Dos Lunas, El Agave Artesanal, El Grado Tequila, Jose Cuervo, and Tequila Arette are provided.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global tequila market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global tequila market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global tequila market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tequila market? What is the market breakdown based on product type? What is the market breakdown based on purity? What is the market breakdown based on price range? What is the market breakdown based on distribution channel? Which regions are significant in the global tequila market? Who are the key players/companies in the global tequila market?

