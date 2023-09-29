IoT and AI Integration Transform Agriculture in the Global Smart Greenhouse Industry in 2023

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Greenhouse Market by Type, Offering, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart greenhouse market reached a valuation of $1.74 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to $3.23 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.60% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Smart Greenhouse and Its Significance:

A smart greenhouse combines traditional greenhouse structures with advanced sensor and communication systems. It continuously monitors and collects data on environmental conditions and crop health, using this data to optimize growing conditions for crops automatically. The goal is to improve crop yield, resource efficiency, and overall productivity while minimizing human intervention. Smart greenhouses offer an innovative solution to the challenges of modern agriculture, supporting sustainable and efficient food production.

Market Trends:

The global smart greenhouse market is driven by several key trends:

Rising Consumer Demand for Organic Food: Consumer preferences for organic and sustainably grown food products are increasing, driving the adoption of smart greenhouse technology. Vertical Farming Technology: Vertical farming is becoming more prevalent, especially in urban areas, as it allows for efficient use of space and resources. Smart greenhouses are a key component of vertical farming. Government Support: Governments worldwide are introducing initiatives to promote smart agricultural practices due to increasing food demand, limited arable land, and water scarcity concerns. Technological Advancements: The integration of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture is driving the adoption of smart greenhouses. Environmental Concerns: Growing environmental awareness is leading to increased interest in sustainable farming practices, which smart greenhouses support.

Market Segmentation:

The global smart greenhouse market is segmented as follows:

Hydroponic and Non-Hydroponic. Hydroponic smart greenhouses represent the largest segment. Offering: Hardware (including HVAC systems, LED grow lights, irrigation systems, sensors, and control systems) and Software and Services.

Competitive Landscape:

Argus Control Systems Limited (Conviron)

Certhon

Heliospectra AB

Netafim (Orbia)

Sensaphone

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global smart greenhouse market. Some of the companies covered include Argus Control Systems Limited (Conviron), Certhon, Heliospectra AB, Netafim (Orbia), Sensaphone, etc.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global



