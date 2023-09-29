Global Non-GMO Food Market 2023-2028: Leading Players Amy's Kitchen, Clif Bar & Company, and United Natural Foods Dominate the Non-GMO Food Market

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-GMO Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-GMO (non-genetically modified organisms) food market has surged, reaching $2.1 billion in 2022. Industry analysts anticipate robust growth, with the market projected to expand to $4.6 billion by 2028, reflecting a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Rising Health Consciousness and Sustainable Farming Practices Drive Market Growth

The growing health consciousness among consumers, coupled with a heightened focus on sustainable farming practices, is a significant driver of the non-GMO food market's expansion. As urbanization accelerates and consumer purchasing power increases, there is a noticeable shift towards sustainable food choices. Prominent food producers are increasingly seeking sustainability and non-GMO certifications to broaden their consumer base.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the non-GMO food industry, posing challenges to many countries. Initially, panic buying and supply chain disruptions led to shortages in various food products, including non-GMO options. This prompted some consumers, who had previously prioritized non-GMO products, to purchase whatever was available, regardless of GMO content. Financial hardships also led consumers to prioritize affordability over the non-GMO label. Consequently, there was a decline in sales of non-GMO products in certain regions. The pandemic induced changes in consumer behavior, including a shift towards online shopping and home cooking, further affecting the non-GMO food industry.

Key Market Trends:

Several trends are fueling the global non-GMO food market's growth:

Health Consciousness: Increasing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of non-GMO food products. Sustainability: Governments worldwide are promoting sustainable farming practices, aligning with consumer demand for non-GMO products. Environmental Concerns: Non-GMO foods are perceived as environmentally friendly and natural, driving demand. Baby Food and Infant Formula: Growing use of non-GMO ingredients to improve digestion. Ready-to-Eat Foods: Consumer preference for convenient, ready-to-eat non-GMO food products. Declining GMO Acceptance: Widespread consumer acceptance of organic, non-GMO produce is driving growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global non-GMO food market is segmented by:

Product Type: Cereals and Grains, Liquor, Meat and Poultry, Bakery Products, Edible Oils, and Others.

Application: Beverages, Meat Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Alternatives, Animal Feed, and Others.

Beverages, Meat Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Alternatives, Animal Feed, and Others. Distribution Channel: Food Service, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides comprehensive regional analysis, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Notably, North America (the United States and Canada) represents the largest market for non-GMO food, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its benefits and the popularity of non-GMO dairy products.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global non-GMO food market. Some of the companies covered in the report include:

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Clif Bar & Company

Chiquita Brands International Sarl

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Nature's Path Foods Inc.

Now Health Group Inc.

Organic Valley

Pernod Ricard SA

United Natural Foods Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global non-GMO food market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global non-GMO food market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the global non-GMO food market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive non-GMO food market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

Which is the most attractive product type in the non-GMO food market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Which is the most attractive application in the non-GMO food market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

Which is the most attractive distribution channel in the non-GMO food market?

What is the competitive structure of the global non-GMO food market?

