Hernia Repair Devices Market Revenue to Cross USD 8.62 billion by 2031 – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The hernia repair devices market was valued at US$ 5.5 billion in 2020. The hernia repair devices market is projected to reach US$ 8.62 billion by 2031 . Hernia repair devices market revenue will increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.



The FDA as a tool to help the public make an informed decision is promoting medical mesh used for hernia repair. Hernias that block bowels and strangle trapped organs require emergency treatment only in 3% to 5% of cases.

Biological mesh offers a faster recovery time and minimizes post-surgery pain compared to synthetic mesh. In the study of biocompatible materials, researchers aim to reduce the risk of problems caused by foreign bodies by using materials that integrate seamlessly with the body. Advanced biomaterials may be used in future devices to enhance tissue regeneration and healing.

Manufacturing customizable hernia repair devices could be revolutionized by 3D printing technology. Hernia meshes, patches, and implants can be tailor-made to the exact size and shape of the defect by surgeons. Extracellular matrices or tissues engineered from natural sources may be more effective for repairing hernias than synthetic materials. Using these materials can reduce the risk of recurrent hernias by supporting the integration and regeneration of tissues.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The demand for biologic materials is expected to be very high in the near future.

Due to the increasing level of innovation in polymers and prosthetic meshes there is a growing demand for these products in the market.

With the increasing use of robotic surgery and technological advancements will expand the market for hernia repair devices

Increasing innovations in technology are expected to drive a high demand for tension-free repairs in the market.

Sensors embedded in implants or smart materials could monitor healing in real time.



Global Hernia Repair Devices Market: Growth Drivers

With the rise of abdominal surgery and the presence of comorbid conditions such as obesity, hernias are more likely to occur and recur. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, as well as robotic surgeries is expected to grow demand for hernia repair devices in the market. Additionally, more surgical procedures have meant more revenue for the market, which in turn has led to more surgical procedures.

Rising geriatric population and growing awareness about these dieses is expected to expand the market. In addition, new products are being launched in the repair devices sector, which is further boosting the expansion. Furthermore, product innovations such as improved bioallograft meshes are also fueling growth.

Anti-inflammatory drugs and bioactive compounds may be released slowly by hernia repair devices, thereby optimizing tissue healing and minimizing infection risk. A future mesh design may be aimed at improving strength, flexibility, integrating the tissue, and adhesion prevention.



Hernia Repair Devices Market: Regional Landscape

North America is predicted to dominate the market for these devices. Increasing pharmaceutical industries and hospital infrastructure will increase market demand for these devices.

Around 800,000 patients are likely to suffer from incisional hernias from nearly 4 million laparotomies performed every year in the United States alone.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth during the forecast period. With obesity issues affecting young and old populations in these regions, the demand for these devices is expected to grow.



A clinical study from 2008 by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) found that 10 out of 100,000 United Kingdom adults had surgical procedures for hernias; 28 out of 100,000 Americans did.

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market: Key Players



Companies focus on research & development to produce better pharmaceutical and vaccine products to combat existing diseases and take advantage of the competitive global market, with major players accounting for most of the market share. Market leaders in the global hernia repair devices market are given below.

Covidien plc

Ethicon

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C. R. Bard

W. L. Gore & Associates

LifeCell Corporation

Maquet

Cook Medical

Integra Lifesciences

DIPROMED

FEG Textiltechnik GmbH

Cousin Biotech

Herniamesh

Stryker Corporation

Key Developments

In March 2023, Medtronic consolidated its surgical and robotics businesses. An artificial intelligence partnership between Medtronic and Nvidia earlier focused on its GI unit. Also new is the surgical operating room, which features the long-awaited Hugo robotic surgery system, surgical stapling instruments, artificial intelligence-driven digital surgery tools, hernia repair implants, and electrosurgical devices.

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market: Segmentation



By Product & Equipment

Polymer & Prosthetic Mesh

Biologic Materials

Surgical Instruments

Endoscopy Equipment

By Procedure

Open Tension Repair

Tension Free Repair

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



