Global Data Center Fabric Market 2023-2028: Brocade Communications and Extreme Networks - Setting New Standards in Data Center Fabric Efficiency

The global data center fabric market has experienced substantial growth, reaching US$ 29.3 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, the market is expected to achieve a remarkable milestone, with a projected value of US$ 102.4 billion by 2028, reflecting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Revolutionizing Data Communication

The data center fabric is a sophisticated integrated system that comprises multiple switches and servers. It is designed to facilitate seamless data communication between server and switch nodes within a network infrastructure that includes servers, storage units, and peripherals. The fabric is characterized by its spine and leaf design, with connected devices on the leaves and switches on the spine. This architecture enhances network performance, ensuring optimal data processing and communication. It also offers flexible configuration options for scalability and accommodating future technologies. The data center fabric finds widespread applications across various sectors, including banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), healthcare, and infotainment.

Driving Factors

Several key factors are propelling the growth of the data center fabric market:

Adoption of Advanced Technologies: The increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data tools, and multi-tier data center architectures on a global scale is a significant driver for this market. Enhanced Security: Data center fabric solutions are known for providing advanced security for sensitive enterprise data and information, surpassing traditional alternatives. Rising Internet Penetration: The growing penetration of the internet and widespread use of interactive applications are boosting the demand for improved data networks and extensive storage facilities, supported by data center fabric solutions. Virtualization Trends: The trend toward data center virtualization is driving the utilization of data center fabric solutions for increased agility and efficiency in organizational tasks and cloud implementations. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological advancements and research and development efforts aimed at automation across industries, coupled with a focus on reducing operating costs, are expected to further propel the market's growth.

Market Segmentation

The global data center fabric market is segmented based on various criteria:

Solution Type: Switching, Routers, Storage Area Network (SAN), Controllers, Network Security Equipment, Management Software.

Switching, Routers, Storage Area Network (SAN), Controllers, Network Security Equipment, Management Software. Process Technology: Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Jet Printing, Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Others.

Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Jet Printing, Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Others. End-User: Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs).

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), Enterprises, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Entertainment, Government, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Others.

Key Players

The competitive landscape of the global data center fabric market includes notable players such as Alcatel-Lucent, Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade Communications Systems, Cisco Systems, Dell, Extreme Networks, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei, IBM India Private Limited, Juniper Networks, Oracle Corporation, and Unisys Corporation Ltd.

In Conclusion

The global data center fabric market is on a trajectory of robust growth, driven by factors such as technological advancements, increased security needs, and the adoption of advanced technologies. As data continues to be a crucial asset for organizations worldwide, the demand for efficient data center fabric solutions is expected to soar, fostering innovation and further market expansion.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $29.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $102.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global





