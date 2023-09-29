Market Report | Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis: Global Industry Developments and Forecasts 2023-2030 | RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market is valued at US$ 6.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), often known as a tunnel boring machine, is a type of construction equipment used to excavate tunnels in various underground projects. TBMs are designed to bore through a variety of ground conditions, such as soil, rock, and other geological formations, in order to produce tunnels for transportation, infrastructure, and utilities.

The shield is a protective structure that surrounds and extends behind the cutting head. It supports the tunnel face and prevents ground collapse during excavation. The shield also houses numerous debris removal and ground support systems.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, demand for single and double shield TBMs was high, and these categories are likely to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global shield TBM market is dominated by the road transport segment. In developing countries, more investment in infrastructure and transportation is expected to improve demand.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 9. 9 billion Growth Rate 6% Key Market Drivers Growing infrastructure development

Rapid urbanization

Growing populations in urban areas Companies Profiled The Boring Company

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Mitsubishi

The Robbins Company

Komatsu Ltd.

Herrenknecht AG

TERRATEC Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Manufacturing and brands operating in the production and sales of shield tunnel boring machines adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global shield tunnel boring machine market include,

In June 2023, Robbins Double Shield TBM ventured into uncharted terrain. The machine advanced 1,224.13 m in one month, setting a record for Himalayan geology and maybe a TBM record in the Indian Subcontinent.

In June 2023, TERRATEC is thrilled to announce the delivery of a 3.85m Rock Slurry Machine to Mumbai's Mumbai Sewer Disposal Project (MSDP) Stage-II - PST1. These TBMs include a Rock Slurry TBM and a Rock EPB TBM, which were used to build the Mumbai Priority Sewer Tunnel (PST-1) of 5.8 kilometers and the Priority Sewer Tunnel (PST-2) of 4.7 kilometers.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global shield tunnel boring machine market growth include The Boring Company, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi, The Robbins Company, Komatsu Ltd., and Herrenknecht AG, among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market

RationalStat has segmented the global shield tunnel boring machine market based on type, application and region

Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Single Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Double Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Mix Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Others

Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Road Transport Railway Transport Mining Others

Global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market US Canada Latin America Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Shield Tunnel Boring Machine Report:

What will be the market value of the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

What are the market drivers of the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

What are the key trends in the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

Which is the leading region in the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Shield Tunnel Boring Machine market?

