Oil and Gas Pipeline and Related Structures Construction Global Market Report 2023: Innovative Technologies, Including Electrically Heat-Traced Flowline, Transform the Sector

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil And Gas Pipeline And Related Structures Construction Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction market is on a steady growth trajectory, with expectations to reach $273.17 billion by 2027, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. In 2023, the market is projected to be worth $244.25 billion, signifying a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022.

Transforming the Energy Infrastructure

The oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction market involves the construction of new oil and gas pipelines, as well as the modification and expansion of existing ones. This market plays a crucial role in modernizing and expanding the infrastructure for the transportation of crude oil and natural gas. The sector encompasses a range of activities that are vital to the oil and gas industry, including upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, both onshore and offshore.

Market Dynamics

Several key factors are driving the growth of the oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction market:

Technological Advancements: The adoption of innovative technologies in the oil and gas sector is a significant trend. For instance, electrically heat-traced flowline technology (EHTF) is being used for longer pipeline installations, enhancing efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint. Strategic Acquisitions: Companies are expanding their capabilities through acquisitions. For example, Artera Services acquired K.R. Swerdfeger Construction Inc. (KRSC) to enhance water and wastewater services and extend primary gas distribution services. Rising Demand for Natural Gas: The growing demand for natural gas is fueling the need for gas transmission pipelines to ensure safe transportation and delivery. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a significant increase in natural gas consumption in the United States, driving the market's growth.

Regional Leadership

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction market. This region, along with Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, contributes to the global market's robust growth.

Key Players

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Sunland Construction Inc.

Barnard Construction Inc.

Bechtel Corporation

Ledcor Group

Gateway Pipeline LLC

Pumpco Inc.

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

Snelson Companies Inc.

Tenaris S.A.

Bonatti

MasTec

Fluor Corporation

KAD Construction LLC

McDermott International Ltd.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $244.25 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $273.17 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sx32qk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment