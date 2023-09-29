Global Surfing Market Report 2023-2030: From Swell to Sustainability - How Surfing Is Riding the Eco-Friendly Wave

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dive into the world of the global surfing industry with our comprehensive market research report, offering a glimpse into the trends, challenges, and opportunities poised to shape the future of this dynamic sector. The market is set to expand to an estimated size of $5.5 billion by 2030, up from approximately $4.1 billion in 2022.

Embrace Informed Decision-Making: Insights on Surfing Boards Segment and Key Geographies

Gain a proactive edge by accessing critical insights on the Surfing Boards segment, projected to achieve a robust 4.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and reach an estimated $3.9 billion by the end of the analysis period. This report also offers fresh perspectives on key geographies, including the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Europe, featuring their growth rates and projected market sizes. With an in-depth analysis of 173 selected competitors, this report is an indispensable resource for both established businesses and startups in the surfing industry.

Global Surfing Market Outlook: $5.5 Billion by 2030

The global surfing market, valued at approximately $4.1 billion in 2022, is poised to achieve substantial growth, reaching an estimated $5.5 billion by 2030, boasting a 4.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. A highlight of this market is the Surfing Boards segment, projected to record a robust 4.1% CAGR, ultimately reaching $3.9 billion. With ongoing post-pandemic recovery in mind, the Apparel & Accessories segment's growth is recalibrated to a 3.6% CAGR for the next eight years.

Key Regional Insights: U.S. and Asia-Pacific Lead the Way

The U.S. surfing market is estimated at $1.8 billion in 2022.

Asia-Pacific is forecasted to reach a projected market size of $2.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Europe, expected to grow at rates of 2.9% and 3.6%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of approximately 3.9%.

Comprehensive Market Scope

This comprehensive market analysis delves deep into the global surfing industry, examining key regions such as the USA, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It provides insights into annual sales figures in US$ Thousand and percentage growth rates (CAGR) spanning from 2014 to 2030. The report covers historical sales data from 2014 to 2021, future projections from 2022 to 2030, and a 16-year perspective, focusing on pivotal years like 2014, 2023, and 2030. Subcategories within the surfing market, including surfing boards and apparel & accessories, are dissected, alongside distribution channels, encompassing offline and online sales. This comprehensive examination equips industry stakeholders with valuable insights to inform strategic decision-making in the dynamic global surfing market.

Market Overview

Examination of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming global recession.

Insights into world economic growth projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) from 2020 through 2023.

Exploration of the surge in surfing popularity post-lifting of restrictions.

Evaluation of competition, popular surfboards worldwide, and strategies adopted by vendors in the surfing equipment market.

Identification of key market drivers, including demographic factors, technological innovations, and sustainability practices.

Exploration of the rising interest in adaptive surfing, surfing therapy, and the influence of artificial wave pools on the surfing market.

Examination of the role of surf tourism and its dynamics.

Insights into the impact of the entertainment industry and media on promoting surfing culture.

Examination of the sales trends through online channels and key market issues facing the surfing industry.

Notable Competitors (Total 173 Featured)

Adidas AG

Billabong International Ltd.

Aropec Sports Corporation

Alpinestars SpA

Beachbeat Surfboards

AJW Surfboards

Balance Designs, Inc. (Vew-Do Balance Boards)

Bear Industries Srl

Almond Surfboards

AIPA Surf Company

Album Surfboards

Basque Country Surf Company S.L.

Bing Surfboards

Black Rose Mfg. LLC

Between the Flags

Market Trends & Drivers

Exploration of how demographic factors influence the sales of surf gear and surfwear.

Insights into the global participation in surfing, highlighting the rise of women and girls as a new wave of surfers.

Evaluation of innovations in surfboard designs and materials, including sustainability practices and technology advancements.

Examination of the growing popularity of adaptive surfing and its therapeutic potential.

Insights into the influence of entertainment and media on the surfing culture.

Exploration of the rise in online sales channels and the shift towards sustainable practices.

Insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry and surf tourism.

Examination of the role of technology in shaping the surfing market.

Insights into sustainability practices and the adoption of eco-friendly materials.

Exploration of the influence of the entertainment industry and media on promoting surfing culture.

Insights into the impact of the entertainment industry and media on promoting surfing culture.

Exploration of the impact of the entertainment industry and media on promoting surfing culture.

Stay informed and gain an edge in the competitive global surfing industry with this in-depth market research report. The future of surfing is here, and you can be a part of it.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 387 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5hwtmw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.