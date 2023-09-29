Global X-Ray Security Screening Market Report 2023-2030: Navigating the Security Landscape - Featuring Analogic & Leidos Holdings and Their Impact on X-Ray Screening

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-Ray Security Screening: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an increasingly unpredictable global landscape, the assurance of security is paramount now more than ever. The Global X-Ray Security Screening market is rapidly expanding, with a projected worth of $6.3 Billion by 2030, up from $4.3 billion in 2022. This signifies an impressive phase of growth and profitability, providing a compelling opportunity for strategic investment and resource allocation.

Market Growth and Segmentation

The global X-Ray Security Screening market, valued at approximately $4.3 Billion in 2022, is on track to witness substantial growth, reaching an estimated $6.3 Billion by 2030. This impressive trajectory reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. The Solutions segment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR, reaching $4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Factoring in the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment has been readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next eight years.

Key Regional Insights: U.S. and China Lead the Way

The X-Ray Security Screening market in the U.S. is estimated at $1.3 Billion in the year 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised to reach a projected market size of $1.1 Billion by the year 2030, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at 4.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is projected to achieve an approximate 3.6% CAGR.

Comprehensive Market Scope

The comprehensive market analysis covers the field of human screening and security, spanning multiple geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It provides an independent assessment of annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, accompanied by the respective percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). The report also includes a historical review of human screening sales from 2014 to 2021, offering insights into past trends and growth rates.

Furthermore, the analysis offers a 16-year perspective, with a focus on significant years such as 2014, 2023, and 2030, delineating the evolving landscape of human screening across different regions. It segments the analysis into various sectors, including government, transportation, commercial, solutions, services, and product screening, providing a comprehensive view of the market's diverse aspects. This valuable data equips industry stakeholders with the information needed to make well-informed decisions in a dynamic global market focused on human and product screening.

Stay ahead of the curve in the X-Ray Security Screening industry with this comprehensive market research report. Gain an unmatched understanding of the market, set the stage for informed strategic planning, and make smart investment decisions in the ever-evolving landscape of global security and screening.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



