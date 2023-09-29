Verano Launches Third Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month Donation Effort Supporting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

Dispensary-led punch card campaign will span eleven states throughout October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of the Company’s third annual campaign on October 1st supporting the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the entire month of October, Verano will host a fundraising campaign across the Company’s Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries in eleven states, including: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada and West Virginia.

Following the success of previous dispensary-led punch card campaigns that have generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in proceeds, cannabis customers will have the opportunity to enjoy their favorite medical and adult use cannabis products while supporting the fundraising effort. The Company will facilitate a donation to Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation upon each customer’s punch card being completed, and customers will receive exclusive rewards with each purchase. Punch cards will be available beginning Friday, September 29th.

"We are so very appreciative of Verano’s support of the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation and their efforts to further our mission of eradicating breast cancer by investing in early career practitioners and innovative research,” said Halee Sage, Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation Board Chair.

“As one of the leading organizations in its field, Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation conducts critical research, education and prevention, and we’re thrilled to offer our support for a third year in a row,” said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to once again demonstrate the power of the cannabis community as a catalyst for positive change by uniting our team, patients and customers together to continue the fight against breast cancer throughout October and beyond.”

Verano’s partnership with Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation began in October 2021 with the inaugural launch of its dispensary punch card program in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Following the success of the campaign, with over 7,000 dispensary visitors participating, the campaign has further scaled from six to eleven states across the Company’s operational footprint. To learn more about the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation, visit www.lynnsage.org.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

About Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation

The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation’s mission is to raise funds for research and education to prevent breast cancer and improve outcomes for individuals with breast cancer. Investments are directed locally within the Chicago area but drive impact globally. The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation is one of the nation’s leading breast cancer research and education charities. Since 1985, this organization has raised over $40 million for breast cancer research & education advancements. Since the beginning, when Lynn’s dear friends and family established a foundation with a vow to cure this devastating disease, until now, they are dedicated to ending breast cancer.

