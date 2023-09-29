Global Web Performance Market Report 2023-2030: Cloudflare vs. F5 Networks -The Battle for Dominance in Web Performance Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Performance: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In an increasingly technology-driven business world, superior web functionality is gaining paramount importance, driving the Global Web Performance market to expand from $5.2 billion in 2022 to a staggering $9.7 billion by 2030. Stay ahead of the curve with this comprehensive market research report, designed to provide crucial insights into the web performance landscape for forward-thinking senior executives striving to secure a competitive advantage.

Sectoral Analysis: IT & Telecom, Government Sectors in Focus

Dive into detailed sectoral analysis, where the IT & Telecom sector is expected to exhibit a robust growth rate of 7.4%, while the Government sector showcases adjusted growth rates of 6.7%. The report offers extensive geographical coverage, delivering a nuanced understanding of market dynamics in globally significant economies such as the US, China, Canada, and Europe. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive profiling of key competitors, offering strategic foresight to empower your organization.

Global Web Performance Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2030

The global Web Performance market, valued at approximately $5.2 billion in 2022, is on track to witness substantial growth, reaching an estimated $9.7 billion by 2030. This impressive trajectory reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Within the report, the IT & Telecom segment is projected to achieve a notable 7.4% CAGR, reaching $2.2 billion. Accounting for the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Government segment's growth has been readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next eight years.

Key Regional Insights: U.S. and China Lead the Way

The Web Performance market in the U.S. is estimated at $1.6 billion in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised to reach a projected market size of $1.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at 6.8% during the 2022-2030 period.

In Europe, Germany is projected to achieve an approximate 6.2% CAGR.

Comprehensive Market Scope

The comprehensive market analysis spans across various verticals and geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It provides an in-depth examination of annual sales figures in US$ Million and percentage growth rates (CAGR) from 2014 to 2030.

The report covers recent past, present, and future trends in industries such as web performance, media & entertainment, healthcare, government, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), automotive, logistics & transportation, manufacturing, and retail. We also offer a historical review from 2014 to 2021, providing a 16-year perspective that highlights pivotal years like 2014, 2023, and 2030, along with insights into the evolving landscape of various sectors within these geographic regions.

This comprehensive analysis equips industry stakeholders with valuable data to make informed decisions in dynamic global markets.

Market Overview

Insights into influencer market insights.

Trajectories of world markets.

Global key competitors' percentage market share in 2022.

The impact of COVID-19 and the looming global recession.

Competitive market presence for players worldwide in 2022.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its bumpy reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and the risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform.

Complimentary updates for one year.

Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cavisson Systems, Inc.

CDNetworks Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

F5 Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus International PLC

Netmagic Solutions Pvt., Ltd.

Neustar, Inc.

New Relic, Inc.

ThousandEyes, Inc.

ZenQ LLC

Stay ahead of the web performance curve and make informed decisions for your organization with a comprehensive market research report. The future of superior web functionality awaits, and you can be at the forefront of it.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

