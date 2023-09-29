Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market 2023-2030: Riding the Crypto Wave - Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market on a Growth Spree

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market by Cryptocurrency Type (Bitcoin, DAI, Ethereum), Payment Type (In-Store Payment, Online Payment), End Use - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the dynamic landscape of the digital economy, the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market is emerging as a formidable force with remarkable growth potential. Starting at USD 541.34 million in 2022, this sector is on a continuous upward trajectory, with an estimated value of USD 639.16 million in 2023. Projections indicate that it will skyrocket to USD 2,108.57 million by 2030.

Insights into a Thriving Market

This comprehensive report provides cutting-edge insights into the burgeoning Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market, highlighting emerging trends and offering essential information on cryptocurrency types, payment schemes, and end-users. With granulated views based on business and individual use, as well as analysis of Bitcoin, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple, it covers both in-store and online payments. Additionally, geographical segmentation facilitates precise production localization, making it a vital resource for pioneers seeking growth in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, or Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Expansion

The Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market size, estimated at USD 541.34 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.52%. This growth is anticipated to drive the market to a staggering USD 2,108.57 million by 2030.

Navigating Uncertain Terrain

This report takes into account the ongoing political and economic uncertainties stemming from the Russia-Ukraine Conflict in Eastern Europe. It assesses potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing pressures, and global trade dynamics. Furthermore, it addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy and delves into fiscal policies aimed at mitigating its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides valuable insights into the current state of vendors in this market. By comparing vendor contributions in terms of overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, it offers a comprehensive understanding of vendor performance.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The report categorizes the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in sub-markets based on the following criteria:

Cryptocurrency Type: Bitcoin, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. DAI is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Payment Type: In-Store Payment and Online Payment. In-Store Payment is expected to dominate market share during the forecast period. End Use: Businesses and Individuals. The Businesses segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Region: Europe, Middle East & Africa is anticipated to capture a substantial market share during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Widespread adoption of cryptocurrency.

Enhanced security in cryptocurrency payment apps with blockchain integration.

Low international currency payment fees offered by cryptocurrency payment apps.

Restraints

Limited awareness among the population.

Opportunities

Advancements in blockchain technology and payment apps.

Integration of cryptocurrency payment gateway in online platforms.

Challenges

High risk associated with cryptocurrency.

Key Players

Apirone OU

Binance

BitPay Inc.

Blockchain.com, Inc.

Blockonomics

Cash App

Coinbase

CoinGate

CoinJar Australia Pty. Ltd.

Coinomi

Crypto.com

Cryptopay Ltd.

Electroneum Ltd.

MYCELIUM

Saint Bitts LLC

SecuX Technology Inc.

ZuPago HyBrid (HD) Wallet



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $639.16 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2108.57 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global



