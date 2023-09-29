Cell Isolation Market Growth Driven by Increased Demand for Isolated Human Cells in Biopharmaceutical Development - Trends & Forecasts 2023-2028

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Isolation Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cell Isolation market is poised for robust growth, with market experts forecasting an increase from USD 12.16 billion in 2023 to USD 23.25 billion by 2028, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.85% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Several factors contribute to this growth, including the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, investments in biotechnology, technological advancements, and growing focus on human cell research.

Key Market Highlights

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Research Demand: The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a significant opportunity for researchers to study the new infectious virus and develop treatments and diagnostic tools. Extensive Research and Development (R&D) activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies to create vaccines, therapies, and testing kits have surged the demand for cell isolation tools in research applications. Rising Prevalence of Diseases: Cell isolation plays a pivotal role in various applications, including biologics design and development, therapeutic protein production, in-vitro diagnostics, and other research applications. The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer and COVID-19, has led to an increased demand for cell isolation products. In the United States alone, 1.9 million cancer cases were diagnosed in 2021, as reported by the American Cancer Society. This trend is likely to drive the use of cell isolation products for diagnosis and therapy, thus contributing to market growth. Investments in Biotechnology: New investments in biotechnology and life sciences have a significant impact on market growth. These investments drive demand for cell isolation products and services, leading to advancements in cell isolation technology through ongoing research activities. For instance, Sai Life Sciences, a contract R&D and manufacturing organization based in Hyderabad, India, plans to invest approximately INR 450 crore in its R&D campus expansion by 2023, enhancing its research and manufacturing capabilities. Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements and innovations in cell isolation or separation further augment market growth. These innovations improve product efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance adoption. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Gibco CTS Xenon Electroporation System in March 2022, enabling large-scale cell therapy development and clinical manufacturing, thus contributing to the growth of the cell isolation market.

Cell Isolation Market Trends

Human Cell Segment Leads: The human cell segment is expected to dominate the Cell Isolation Market during the forecast period. Growing focus on human and cancer research, coupled with varied applications of isolated human cells in biopharmaceutical development, clinical trials, and research, contributes to this dominance. Favorable reimbursement policies for personalized medicine in developed countries further boost the demand for human cell isolation. High cancer prevalence, as highlighted in the Cancer Facts and Figures 2022 by the American Cancer Society, is expected to drive initiatives by market players, supporting segmental growth. Initiatives by Key Market Players: Key market players are taking initiatives to boost market growth. Companies like Akadeum Life Sciences Inc. and STEMCELL Technologies have expanded their cell isolation product portfolios, supporting advancements in cell separation technology. These initiatives enhance researchers' efficiency and effectiveness in isolating high-quality cells, particularly for cancer research. North America Dominates: North America is set to hold a significant share of the Cell Isolation Market due to well-established pharmaceutical and biotech industries and a high adoption rate of advanced solutions in the United States. The region's extensive research activities in the field of cell therapies have generated significant demand for cell separation solutions. The prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, including COVID-19, has boosted demand for cell isolation products for research and clinical applications. Initiatives like the UTMB-Novartis Alliance for Pandemic Preparedness in the United States further support market growth.

Cell Isolation Industry Overview

The Cell Isolation Market is highly competitive, with several market players offering advanced products. A few major players dominate the market share, including Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Terumo Corporation

PluriSelect Life Science UG & Co. KG

Miltenyi Biotec

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Corning Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences Inc.

Invent Biotechnologies

