North America Dominates Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market with Developed Healthcare Facilities and Research Initiatives

The global Sarcopenia Treatment Market is poised for substantial growth, with market experts projecting an increase from USD 3 billion in 2023 to USD 3.7 billion by 2028.

This impressive growth is expected to be driven by various factors, including the impact of COVID-19, rising musculoskeletal issues in post-COVID-19 patients, a growing geriatric population, increased research and development efforts, and the importance of nutrition in combating sarcopenia.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the Sarcopenia Treatment Market. During the early stages of the pandemic, many patients experienced issues related to sarcopenia, leading to an increased demand for treatment. A study published in July 2022 in the Frontier journal revealed a frequent occurrence of sarcopenia in COVID-19 patients, putting them at higher risk for acute sarcopenia. This elevated risk drove the demand for sarcopenia treatment during the pandemic.

Post-Pandemic Growth

While the immediate impact of the pandemic wanes, the market is expected to witness stable growth. This is due to the lingering musculoskeletal problems observed in post-COVID-19 patients and the increased prevalence of malnutrition among geriatric COVID-19 survivors. The demand for sarcopenia products is anticipated to rise, fueling the market's growth in the post-pandemic era.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several key factors are expected to drive the growth of the Sarcopenia Treatment Market during the forecast period:

Rising Geriatric Population: According to the United Nations' World Population Prospects 2022 report, the global population aged 65 and above is projected to increase from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050. This aging population is more susceptible to muscle-related issues, such as sarcopenia, leading to a rising demand for treatment. Research and Development: Ongoing research studies and the development of sarcopenia treatment products by key players are expected to contribute significantly to market growth. Clinical trials, such as the one sponsored by China Medical University Hospital to assess the impact of oral nutritional supplements on sarcopenia indicators, highlight the industry's commitment to finding effective treatments. Importance of Nutrition: Studies emphasizing the importance of proper nutrition and vitamin intake in sarcopenia treatment are expected to drive market growth. Research has shown that specific dietary components can reduce the risk of sarcopenia, encouraging individuals to focus on their nutritional intake.

Despite these positive trends, it's important to note that the non-availability of new drugs may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Sarcopenia Treatment Market Trends

Protein Supplements: Protein intake plays a crucial role in maintaining muscle mass and strength. Research indicates that higher dietary protein intake can help prevent sarcopenia and maintain musculoskeletal health in older individuals. The market is witnessing a growing demand for protein supplements, with both animal and plant-based options gaining popularity. Clinical studies have further demonstrated the benefits of protein supplementation in treating sarcopenia.

Regional Insights

North America: North America is expected to hold a significant share of the Sarcopenia Treatment Market. This can be attributed to the region's developed healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and a rising geriatric population. Clinical studies conducted in North America, such as the one sponsored by the University of Arkansas to characterize skeletal muscle amino acid kinetics, are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Key Players

The Sarcopenia Treatment Market features several key players, including GSK PLC, Metagenics LLC, Nestle SA, Sanofi SA, and Bayer AG. These manufacturers are actively engaged in clinical studies and research efforts to enhance their portfolios for sarcopenia treatment.

Conclusion

The Sarcopenia Treatment Market is poised for significant growth, driven by factors such as the impact of COVID-19, the aging global population, research and development initiatives, and the importance of proper nutrition. As the market continues to evolve, key players and stakeholders are actively contributing to the development of effective treatments. The future of sarcopenia treatment looks promising, offering hope for individuals affected by this condition.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abbott Nutrition

GSK PLC

Nestle Health Science

Sanofi SA

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Metagenics LLC

Wellona Pharma

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Perrigo Company PLC

Dr. Jockers Store

