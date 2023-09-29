US Smart Speaker and Smart Display Market Assessment Report 2023: Key Insights into Consumer's Product Usage, Pain Points, and Preferences

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Smart Speaker and Smart Display Market Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Product Market Assessments provide a comprehensive and deep analysis of a single smart product market.
This research identifies key market drivers and barriers along with assessments of device growth with market forecasts of ownership, unit sales, and revenue. This research includes consumer data for each product, including trending data across years and deep-dive questions on product usage, pain points, and preferences.
Key questions addressed:
- What are the major trends impacting the smart speaker and display market?
- What use cases and functionality drive consumer adoption of these devices?
- How do smart speaker and smart display households differ from US broadband households overall?
- What features and functionalities are consumers most interested in when buying devices?
- What is the outlook for smart speaker and smart display adoption, unit sales, and revenue over the next five years?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Industry Insight
- Overall Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership
- Smart Speaker/Smart Display Brands Owned
- Top Voice Assistant Activities Performed on Smart Speakers
- Top Voice Assistant Activities Performed on Smart Displays
- Video Content Watched on a Smart Display
- Top Entertainment Related Activities Performed on a Smart Speaker/Smart Display
- Category of Desired Activities via Smart Speaker/Smart Display
- Reasons of Not Owning Smart Speakers/Displays
- Smart Device Ownership by Smart Speaker/Smart Display Owners
- Top Smart Devices Controlled via a Smart Speaker/Smart Display
Competitive Landscape
- Leading Ecosystem Comparisons
- Voice Assistants and Smart Speakers
- 3rd Party Speakers and Voice Assistants
- Leading Smart Speaker and Smart Display Models
- Product Releases
- Smart Speaker Use Cases
- Benefits of Owning More than one Smart Speaker
- Average Numbers of Smart Speakers & Smart Displays Owned
- Partnerships
- Streaming Services on Smart Displays
- Bundling Smart Speakers
- Global Market Growth
Market Forecast
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Forecast Methodology
- US Forecast: Smart Speaker and Display Household Adoption
- Forecast: Smart Speaker and Display Unit Sales in the United States
- Forecast: Smart Speaker and Display Revenue in the United States
Smart Speaker and Smart Display Adoption
- Overall Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership
- Average Numbers of Smart Speakers & Smart Displays Owned
- Smart Speaker or Smart Display Device Ownership: First Time vs. Repeated Purchases
- Smart Speakers/Smart Display Ownership by Smart Home Device Adoption
- Smart Speakers/Smart Display Brands Owned
- Smart Speakers/Smart Display Models Owned
Purchase Journey and Intentions to Buy
- Consumer Electronics Devices Purchase Intention
- Smart Speakers or Smart Display: Recent Purchases & Purchase Intention
- Devices Purchased in the Last 6 Months
- Device Purchase Intention
- Intention to Purchase Smart Speaker or Smart Display by Smart Home Device Owners
User Experience
- High Satisfaction with Smart Display by Models
- High Satisfaction with Smart Speaker by Models
- Brands Owned by Number of Smart Speaker and/or Smart Display in Household
- Amazon and Google Device Ownership Combination by Number of Products Owned
- Security Concerns with Smart Speakers/Smart Displays
- Reasons of Not Owning Smart Speakers/Displays
User Behavior
- Voice Assistant Activities Performed on Smart Speakers
- Voice Assistant Activities Performed on Smart Displays
- Voice Assistant Activities Performed on Smart Speakers by Top 3 Brands
- Voice Assistant Activities Performed on Smart Displays by Top 3 Brands
- Video Content Watched on a Smart Display
- Top Smart Devices Controlled via a Smart Speaker/Smart Display
- Top Entertainment Related Activities Performed on a Smart Speaker/Smart Display
- Desired Activities via Smart Speaker/Smart Display
Smart Speakers: The Control Point for the Smart Home
- Smart Device Ownership by Smart Speaker/Smart Display Owners
- Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership by Smart Speaker/Smart Display Brands
- Smart Energy & Misc. Device Ownership by Smart Speaker/Smart Display Brands
- Entertainment Device Ownership in US Households by Smart Speaker/Smart Display Owners
- Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices
Appendix
