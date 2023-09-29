Umbrella Market Size & Forecast (2023-2030): Global Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Umbrella Market was valued at US$ 7.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An umbrella is a portable, hand-held device used to shield against various weather conditions, particularly rain and sunshine. It is often made composed of a fabric canopy supported by a frame of flexible ribs or spokes.

Umbrellas are crucial items for protecting against rain and other inclement weather. The volatility of weather patterns around the world maintains a steady demand for umbrellas.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Umbrella market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, end user, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Umbrella market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Umbrella market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-umbrella-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Umbrella Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, folding type umbrella segment is expected to dominate the global umbrella market. Folding umbrellas are compact and easily collapsible, making them highly portable.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online segment is expected to drive market expansion due to the rise of e-commerce platforms and rising e-retail sales globally.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 9.2 billion Growth Rate 2% Key Market Drivers Increasing export and import of umbrellas

Growing population

Growing promotion in public places Companies Profiled GustBuster

CrownCoast

Alexander McQueen

Repel Umbrella

Cloud Nine Rain Ducky

Lewis N. Clark

RainStoppers

Blunt Umbrellas

KolumboNonbreakable

London Undercover

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-umbrella-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Umbrella companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global umbrella market include,

In November 2022, Recreational Equipment, Inc., announced the launch of a new store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to deal with a wide variety of quality gear for popular outdoor activities in the region.

In July 2022, Fox Umbrellas introduced two types of bands for securing umbrellas when not in use: material bands and elastic bands.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global umbrella market growth include GustBuster, CrownCoast, Alexander McQueen, Repel Umbrella, Cloud Nine Rain Ducky, Lewis N. Clark, RainStoppers, Blunt Umbrellas, KolumboNonbreakable, and London Undercover, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-umbrella-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global umbrella market based on product type, end user, distribution channel and region

Global Umbrella Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Straight Reverse Folding Automatic Others

Global Umbrella Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Adult Kids

Global Umbrella Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Offline Online

Global Umbrella Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America UmbrellaMarket US Canada Latin America UmbrellaMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe UmbrellaMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe UmbrellaMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific UmbrellaMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa UmbrellaMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-umbrella-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Umbrella Report:

What will be the market value of the global umbrella market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global umbrella market?

What are the market drivers of the global umbrella market?

What are the key trends in the global umbrella market?

Which is the leading region in the global umbrella market?

What are the major companies operating in the global umbrella market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global umbrella market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-umbrella-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245