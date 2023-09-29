Global Automotive Market 2023: Transformative Mega Trends of EV Investments and Decarbonization Initiatives to Boost Light Vehicle Sales in the Second Half of 2023

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Market 2023: A Mid-year Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Light vehicle sales (passenger and light commercial) account for significant global automotive industry revenue. The global passenger vehicle sales were 57.5 million units in 2022, a 1.9% growth year-over-year. In 2022, China became the world's largest regional automobile market, with 23.6 million units sold; the United States came second with sales of 15.2 million units. Other major markets were Japan, Germany, India, and Brazil.

In 2023, the industry faces several challenges, such as the semiconductor shortage, rising inflation, and the Russo-Ukrainian War. Some positive industry signs are the growing popularity of electric vehicles and the Chinese market's expansion. Government regulations, technological innovation, rising raw material costs, and consumer preferences are other vital factors.

This report analyzes the performance of global automotive OEMs in the light vehicle segment during the first half (H1) of 2023. It covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The sales of light vehicles in these regions for H1 2023 are analyzed and compared with the corresponding figures for 2022 and with the analyst's yearly forecast. The report includes analyst perspectives on major H1 highlights and trends expected to boost H2 performances.

The challenges and opportunities of the global automotive industry in 2023 are just a few factors that will shape its future. It is a complex and constantly evolving industry, and the next few years will mark a significant change.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope

3. Growth Environment

Global LV Sales H1 2023, Snapshot

LV Sales H1 2023 - Regional Snapshot

H1 2023 LV Sales of Top OEMs Global

H1 2023 LV Sales of Top Countries Global

Highlights of H1 2023

Key Trends That Will Shape H2 2023

Global LV Top Trends - Outlook 2023 Prediction and H1 Actual

Global Automotive Outlook Forecast 2023 Versus H1 2023 Actuals

4. North America Analysis

H1 2023 Market Snapshot, North America

Macro Factors Influencing the North American Automotive Market

Select Events and Partnerships, H1 2023

Key Trends Expected to Shape Up in H2 2023

5. APAC Analysis

H1 2023 Market Snapshot, APAC

Macro Factors Influencing the APAC Automotive Market

Select Events and Partnerships, H1 2023

Key Trends Expected to Shape Up in H2 2023

6. Europe Analysis

H1 2023 Market Snapshot, Europe

Macro Factors Influencing the European Automotive Market

Select Events and Partnerships, H1 2023

Key Trends Expected to Shape Up in H2 2023

7. South America Analysis

H1 2023 Market Snapshot, South America

Macro Factors Influencing the South American Automotive Market

Key Events and Partnerships, H1 2023

Key Trends Expected to Shape Up in H2 2023

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Clean Energy and Electrification Regulations

Growth Opportunity 2 - EV Charging Networks

Growth Opportunity 3 - Conversational AI-based Assistants in Connected Cars



