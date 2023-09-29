Dovre Group Plc Press release September 29, 2023, at 3.30 pm





Dovre Group´s Norwegian operations, i.e. Dovre Group Energy and Dovre Group Consulting, have been attacked by ransom virus at one of our servers in Stavanger

We are working closely together with our IT-partner on our contingency plan and are already up and running on safe email and basic office systems. The server involved contains part of our financial systems and operational directories. The impact for our consultants and clients is limited as the majority of our consultants in Norway are working within our clients´ organization, using their IT-systems. Our main challenge is that our internal administration will have an extra burden in the coming period.

It is too early to estimate further economic consequences, focus now is to secure uninterrupted supply of our services with the aid of our responsible IT provider Tietoevry.

Dovre Group has reported possible breach to the Norwegian Dataprotection Authority, Norwegian National Security Authority and local Police in Stavanger.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Arve Jensen

CEO

Tel. +47 90 60 78 11

arve.jensen@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com