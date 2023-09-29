Grom’s Award-winning Top Draw Animation Division Featured in CNN Philippines' Creative PH Special Examining Global Influence of Filipino Creative Industries

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Draw Animation (TDA), a leading source of premium animation production services for programming shown around the world, and a division of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), is featured in the recently-premiered Creative PH, a sixty-minute special examining the impact of creative industries on the Filipino economy and global audiences. The special, which premiered locally on CNN Philippines yesterday, was shared today by Top Draw Animation’s Executive Vice President, Jared Wolfson.



The special’s segment on Top Draw Animation appears from (time codes) 14:47 through 28:23 here on CNN Philippines . For more information on Top Draw Animation, please contact info@topdrawanimation.com .

In interviews conducted at Top Draw’s state-of-the-art studio in Manila, the special’s viewers are granted a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into the creation and production of premium animation as well as a rich understanding of how education is driving the Philippines to emerge as a global animation leader. The special features insights from Top Draw’s Chief People Officer, Kleyr Chainani, as well as Daniel Enriquez, Executive Director of the Animation Council of the Philippines, an organization Top Draw has membership with and proudly participates in.

“Being featured by CNN for the great work we do for the animation industry and the greater Philippines economy is a proud moment for all of us at Top Draw,” explains Wolfson. “We are honored to be included in this inside look at the highly passionate, creative and dedicated animation community. The recognition reinforces not only our commitment to animation production excellence, but our goal to support and contribute to the economic health and well-being of this very special country.”

Top Draw’s 300+ animation professionals oversee all facets of production and delivery for the pipeline of animated series, movies, specials and short-form projects that run through the Manila-based studio. The company, acquired by Grom Social Enterprises in 2016, produces for several leading global and international entertainment providers. Top Draw Animation currently operates under the direction of the company’s two Hollywood-based leaders; President Russell Hicks, who earlier led Nickelodeon’s original animation and live action production; and the aforementioned Wolfson, both of whom assumed their new roles in 2021.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens and Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which provides web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com .

