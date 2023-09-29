Global External Defibrillators Market Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2028: Lifesaving Devices in High Demand

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Defibrillators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global external defibrillators market has witnessed remarkable growth, reaching a size of US$ 3.1 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate that the market will continue to expand, projecting a substantial increase to US$ 4.9 billion by 2028. This impressive growth is attributed to various factors, as outlined in the latest market report.

External Defibrillators: Lifesaving Devices in High Demand

External defibrillators, compact and life-saving devices designed to treat sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), have become a critical component of emergency medical care. These devices play a crucial role in analyzing heart rhythms and delivering electric shocks to restore normal heart function.

Notably, external defibrillators are equipped with battery and pad electrodes for electrocardiogram interpretation, providing voice and visual prompts to guide healthcare personnel through the entire process. Moreover, they are increasingly accessible to non-medical personnel, including first responders, security personnel, and even family members of high-risk individuals.

Market Trends Driving Growth

Several key trends are propelling the growth of the global external defibrillators market:

Prevalence of Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA): OHCA, a leading cause of mortality among adults, is driving the demand for external defibrillators as they are essential in resuscitation efforts outside healthcare facilities. Rising Risk Factors: The increasing prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, resulting from unhealthy lifestyles, is contributing to the market's growth. Public Access Availability: External defibrillators are being placed in public areas, enhancing their accessibility in sports venues, shopping malls, airports, businesses, and more. Pediatric-Friendly Defibrillators: Some devices are equipped with pediatric attenuator systems to adapt the energy delivery for children. Technological Advancements: Modern external defibrillators are cost-effective, user-friendly, and safe, and continuous technological advancements are further boosting their adoption.

Market Segmentation

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis with segmentation based on product type and end-user:

Product Type:

Manual External Defibrillator

Automated External Defibrillator

Semi-Automated External Defibrillator

Fully Automated Defibrillator

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

End User:

Hospitals

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home Healthcare

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global external defibrillators market include BPL Medical Technologies Private Limited, corpuls, CU Medical Germany GmbH, Defibtech LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDIANA Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Schiller AG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corporation, and ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei Corporation).

Key Questions Addressed:

How has the global external defibrillators market performed so far and what are the future growth prospects?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

Which regions are key growth markets?

What are the product type and end-user segments driving market expansion?

What factors are influencing industry growth, and what challenges are faced?

Who are the major players in the market, and what is the competitive landscape?

