ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group half-year information for the I-st half of 2023

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (hereinafter – the Company) provide I-st half-year of 2023 information: (i) a set of consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year; (ii) a consolidated half-year report; and (iii) approval of the responsible persons.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt
Attachments
- Atsakingų asmenų patvirtinimas 2023 EN
- ŽP - 2023 m. - I pusm. - ŽP Grupė - FA - EN - 09 20
- AB CONSOLIDATED SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT