Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation Regains Compliance with Certain Nasdaq Listing Requirement

New York, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: LGST, the “Company”) announced today that it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company had regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A), which requires the Company to maintain a Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) of $50,000,000 for the continued listing of its securities on The Nasdaq Global Market (the “MVLS Rule”).



As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq that it did not comply with the MVLS Rule. The Company has maintained a MVLS of greater than $50,000,000 for the last ten consecutive business days, from September 14 to September 27, 2023. Accordingly, on September 28, 2023, the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq determined that the Company regained compliance with the MVLS Rule.

