Cloud OSS BSS Market to Hit USD 58.94 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Digital Transformation Initiatives Coupled with Increasing 5G and IoT Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Cloud OSS BSS Market as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 22.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 58.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.92% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Cloud OSS (Operations Support System) and BSS (Business Support System) are two crucial components in the telecommunications and service provider industry that play a significant role in managing and delivering services efficiently. They are essential for ensuring the smooth operation of telecommunications networks and the delivery of services to customers. It manages the configuration of network devices and services. This includes provisioning and decommissioning of services and ensuring that the network is correctly configured. Cloud OSS ensures that services are delivered to customers as per the agreed-upon service level agreements (SLAs). It monitors service quality and takes corrective actions when necessary.

Market Analysis

The Cloud OSS BSS market is experiencing significant growth driven by various factors that are reshaping the telecommunications and service provider industry. Telecom and service providers are increasingly adopting digital transformation strategies to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and remain competitive. Cloud OSS BSS solutions are pivotal in enabling this transformation by providing the necessary infrastructure for agile and efficient service delivery. The deployment of 5G networks and the proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) devices are generating vast amounts of data. Cloud OSS BSS solutions play a crucial role in managing and monetizing this data, making them essential for network operators looking to capitalize on these technologies. Artificial intelligence and automation capabilities integrated into Cloud OSS BSS solutions enable predictive maintenance, network optimization, and self-healing networks. These technologies enhance network reliability and reduce downtime, improving overall service quality.

Get a Free Sample Report of Cloud OSS BSS Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3696

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The major players are IBM Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson, Oracle, Amdocs Limited, Knot Solutions, Bill Perfect, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NMSWorks Software, STL, Infovista, Hughes, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Netcracker, Optiva Inc., ZTE Corporation, Comarch, and other players

Cloud OSS BSS Market Report Scope:

Cloud OSS BSS Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 22.3 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 58.94 Bn CAGR CAGR of 12.92% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)





Key Takeaway from Cloud OSS BSS Market Study

The mobile operator segment is on track to dominate the market due to its strategic positioning in the telecommunications industry, focus on customer-centric services, and the adoption of transformative technologies like 5G and IoT. While facing unique challenges, mobile operators are actively seeking innovative solutions to address them and drive the next phase of digital connectivity and services.

Large enterprises are poised to dominate the market due to their unique requirements, financial strength, diverse service offerings, integration capabilities, and data-driven decision-making. As these organizations continue to evolve and expand their digital footprints, their reliance on advanced OSS BSS solutions will only grow, solidifying their leadership in this dynamic industry.

Recent Developments

Amdocs , a global leader in software and services for communications and media companies, has recently completed a significant acquisition, further expanding its portfolio and capabilities in the telecommunications industry. In a cash transaction valued at $188 million, Amdocs has acquired Mycom OSI, a leading provider of cloud-native assurance, automation, and analytics solutions for communication service providers.

, a global leader in software and services for communications and media companies, has recently completed a significant acquisition, further expanding its portfolio and capabilities in the telecommunications industry. In a cash transaction valued at $188 million, Amdocs has acquired Mycom OSI, a leading provider of cloud-native assurance, automation, and analytics solutions for communication service providers. Satellite capacity aggregator SatADSL has recently introduced its revamped OSS/BSS (Operations Support System/Business Support System) cloud platform known as neXat. This platform offers a host of advanced features and capabilities designed to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of satellite communication services.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Cloud OSS BSS Market, Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3696

Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of the Cloud OSS BSS market are marked by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. On the driver's side, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by telecom operators and enterprises seeking cost-effective and scalable operations is a prominent factor. The demand for 5G technology, IoT, and edge computing is also propelling the market forward, as these technologies require advanced OSS/BSS solutions to manage their complexities efficiently. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital transformation, further boosting the demand for cloud OSS/BSS. However, this growth is not without its restraints and challenges. Security concerns remain a critical issue, as the migration to the cloud exposes valuable customer and operational data to potential breaches and cyberattacks. Additionally, the market faces integration challenges, as organizations must seamlessly integrate cloud OSS/BSS with their existing legacy systems. The threat landscape in the market is multifaceted. Competition is fierce, with numerous vendors vying for market share, leading to price wars and margin pressures. Additionally, the emergence of open-source OSS/BSS solutions poses a threat to traditional proprietary software providers, as many organizations seek cost-effective and customizable alternatives.

Cloud OSS BSS Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Operator Type

Mobile Operator

Fixed Operator

By Cloud Type

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

SMEs

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has been a dominant force in the Cloud OSS BSS market. Major telecom operators and cloud service providers in the region invest heavily in OSS/BSS solutions. The U.S. is a hotbed of innovation in cloud technologies, which spills over into the OSS/BSS space. Silicon Valley, in particular, is home to numerous startups and tech giants working on cutting-edge OSS/BSS solutions. Europe has a diverse market with a mix of established telecom operators, emerging cloud providers, and regulatory variations across countries. This diversity leads to varied OSS/BSS requirements. Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid growth in the market, driven by the proliferation of smartphones and expanding 4G and 5G networks.

Impact of Recession on Cloud OSS BSS Market Growth

The impact of an ongoing recession on the cloud OSS BSS market is multifaceted. While some challenges such as delayed investments and budget constraints may affect short-term demand, the long-term outlook remains positive due to the benefits of cost optimization, efficiency, and customer-centric solutions offered by cloud OSS/BSS providers. However, it's essential for vendors in this market to remain agile, adaptable, and responsive to changing economic conditions and customer priorities.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Cloud OSS BSS Market Report 2023-2030@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3696

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Cloud OSS BSS Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Cloud OSS BSS Market Segmentation, By Operator Type

10. Cloud OSS BSS Market Segmentation, By Cloud Type

11. Cloud OSS BSS Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

12. Cloud OSS BSS Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. USE Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cloud-oss-bss-market-3696

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.