BayFirst Announces Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BAFN) (“BayFirst” or the “Company”), parent company of BayFirst National Bank (the “Bank”) today announced that it will report its third quarter results after the market close on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Management will host a conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet.



Interested investors may listen to the call live under the Investor Relations tab at www.bayfirstfinancial.com. Investment professionals are invited to dial (888) 259-6580 to participate in the call using Conference ID 56913503. A replay will be available for one week at (877) 674-7070 using playback access code 913503# or at www.bayfirstfinancial.com.

About BayFirst Financial Corp.

BayFirst Financial Corp. is a registered bank holding company based in St. Petersburg, Florida which commenced operations on September 1, 2000. Its primary source of income is derived from its wholly owned subsidiary, BayFirst National Bank, a national banking association which commenced business operations on February 12, 1999. The Bank currently operates ten full-service banking offices throughout the Tampa Bay region and offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses and individuals. The Bank was the 6th largest SBA 7(a) lender by dollar volume and 3rd by number of units originated nationwide through the third quarter ended June 30, 2023, of SBA's 2023 fiscal year. Additionally, it was the number one SBA 7(a) lender in the 5 county Tampa Bay market for the SBA's 2022 fiscal year. As of June 30, 2023, BayFirst Financial Corp. had $1.09 billion in total assets.

