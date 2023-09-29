Global Market for Microfibrillated and Nanocellulose Soars as Industries Embrace Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Micro- and Nanocellulose 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







This report highlights the significance of cellulose, especially in its micro- and nanoscale forms, as a renewable, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly biopolymer.

Cellulose is naturally abundant and serves as the structural basis of plant cells, found in everything from trees to seaweeds, flagellates, and bacteria. As industries and consumers increasingly seek sustainable and eco-friendly materials, cellulose-based materials, particularly Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) and Nanocellulose (NC), have gained significant attention.

Key Information from the Report:

1. Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC):

MFC is derived from cellulose fibrils separated from wood pulp.

It has a large surface area, allowing for the formation of strong hydrogen bonds within materials.

MFC can enhance the properties of various materials when added to their manufacturing processes.

2. Nanocellulose (NC):

NC encompasses various materials with different characteristics based on their source raw material, synthesis methods, and structural features.

Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).

CNC, CNF, and BNC differ in terms of their physico-chemical properties, such as size and crystallinity.

3. Market Growth:

The global nanocellulose (NC) market has witnessed significant growth, particularly in Japan, North America, and Europe.

Major paper and pulp producers have transitioned toward advanced biorefineries, resulting in production capacity increases.

CNF is the most commercially produced type of NC and is manufactured on a large scale in Japan.

4. Applications:

Micro- and nanocellulose find applications in various industries, including composites, packaging, medicine, automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, paints, and coatings.

These materials offer unique properties and benefits, making them attractive for multiple end-use markets.

5. Market Analysis:

The report provides a comparative analysis of micro- and nanocellulose types, covering properties, production methods, pricing, and applications.

Profiles of over 210 companies involved in the micro- and nanocellulose value chain are included, detailing products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, and more.

The report offers 10-year demand forecasts in terms of tonnage and market value for micro- and nanocellulose on a global and regional basis.

It evaluates the adoption of these materials in various industries and assesses technological readiness, competitive environments, and R&D priorities.

Insights into intellectual property trends, start-ups, partnerships, opportunities, and challenges in commercialization are also provided.

This report underscores the growing importance of micro- and nanocellulose as sustainable and versatile materials with applications across diverse industries, driven by the demand for eco-friendly alternatives and the depletion of non-renewable resources.







Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MICROFIBRILLATED CELLULOSE

2.1 Production capacities

2.2 Global market demand 2018-2034 (tons)

2.3 Market supply chain

2.4 SWOT analysis

2.5 Products

2.6 End use markets

2.7 Company profiles (58 company profiles)

3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

3.1 Advantages of cellulose nanofibers

3.2 Pre-treatment and Synthesis methods

3.3 Applications of cellulose nanofibers

3.4 SWOT analysis

3.5 Commercial Production

3.6 Pricing

3.7 Commercial CNF products

3.8 End use markets for cellulose nanofibers

3.9 Cellulose nanofiber company profiles (114 company profiles)

4 CELLULOSE NANOCRYSTALS

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Synthesis

4.3 Properties

4.4 Production

4.5 Pricing

4.6 SWOT analysis

4.7 Markets and applications

4.7.1 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2022

4.7.2 Markets and applications

4.7.3 Global market 2018-2034

4.8 Cellulose nanocrystal company profiles (21 company profiles)

5 BACTERIAL NANOCELLULOSE (BNC)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Production

5.3 Pricing

5.4 SWOT analysis

5.5 Applications

5.6 Bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) company profiles (20 company profiles)

6 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

7 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

525 Solutions, Inc.

Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials LLC

AgriSea NZ Seaweed Ltd

Aichemist Metal Inc.

Anomera, Inc.

ANPOLY, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Azolla

Azul Energy

Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology Co., Ltd.

Betulium Oy

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

BioSmart Nano

Biotecam

Bioweg

Birla Cellulose

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Blue Goose Biorefineries (BGB) Inc.

Borregaard ChemCell

Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o.

Bucha Bio, Inc.

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Ceapro, Inc.

Cellfion AB

CELLiCON B.V.

Cellucomp Ltd.

CelluDot LLC

Celluforce, Inc.

Cellugy

Cellulose Lab

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Centre Technique du Papier (CTP)

CH Bioforce

Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

CIRC

Circular Systems

CNNT

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

Daicel Corporation

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.

Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.

Denso Corporation

DePuy Synthes

DIC

DKS Co. Ltd.

Earth Recycle Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Evolgene Genomics SL

Evrnu

Fibercoat GmbH

Fiberlean Technologies

Fillerbank Limited

FineCell Sweden AB

Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)

Freyzein

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

FZMB GmbH

Gen Corporation

GenCrest Bio Products

Glamarium OU Technologies

Granbio Technologies

GreenNano Technologies Inc.

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

Guilin Qihong Technology

Hansol Paper., Ltd.

Harvest Nano, Inc.

Hattori Shoten K.K.

HeiQ Materials AG

Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd

Honext Material SL

i-Compology Corporation

Infinited Fiber Company Oy

Inspidere B.V.

InventWood

Ioncell Oy

JeNaCell GmbH (Evonik)

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

Kelheim Fibres

Klabin S.A.

KOS 21

KRI, Inc.

Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.

Kusano Sakko Inc.

Lenzing AG

LIST Technology AG

Lixea

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co KG

MakeGrowLab

Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.

Marusumi Paper Company Limited

Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.

Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Melodea Ltd.

Metsa Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji Co., Ltd.

Modern Synthesis

Moorim P&P

Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.

MOVIC AMT Co., Ltd.

Nano Novin Polymer Co

NANOGRAFI Co. Inc

Nanolinter

Nanollose Ltd

National Research Company

Natural Friend

Nature Costech Co., Ltd.

Nature Gifts Co., Ltd.

Navitas d.o.o (NANOCRYSTACELL)

Nippon Paper Group, Inc.

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd

Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Noosa Fiber

Nordic Bioproducts Group

Norske Skog ASA

Ocean TuniCell AS

Oita CELENA Co., Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Omura Paint Co., Ltd.

Onkyo Corporation

Orange Fiber S.r.l.

Organic Disposables

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Panasonic

Performance BioFilaments Inc

PhotoCide Protection, Inc.

Polybion

Poly-Ink

Re:newcell

Releaf Paper

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Renmatix, Inc.

Ripro Corporation

Rise Innventia AB

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd

Sappi Limited

SaXcell BV

ScobyTec GmbH

Seiko PMC Corporation

Seven Industria De Produtos Biotecnologicos Ltda

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

Shinwa Kako KK

Simplifyber, Inc.

Smart Reactors

Smartfiber AG

Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.

Spinnova Oyj

Starlite Co., Ltd.

Stora Enso Oyj

Sugino Machine Limited

Suzano (Woodspin)

Svilosa AD

Sweetwater Energy

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd

Take Cite Co., Ltd.

Tentok Paper Co. Ltd.

The Hurd Co

The Japan Steel Works Ltd

Tianjin Woodelfbio Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TPS, Inc.

TreeToTextile

TS Tech Co., Ltd.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

UMaine Process Development Center

Unitika Co., Ltd.

University of Maine Process Development Center

UPM Biocomposites

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)

Valentis Nanotech

Valmet Oyj

VERDE Nanomaterials, Inc.

Verso Corporation

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Weidmann Fiber Technology

Woodly Ltd.

Worn Again Technologies

Xylocel Oy

Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.

Zelfo Technology GmbH

Zeoform

Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.

ZoepNano Sdn. Bhd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8ae0y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.