Appointment of Mr Greg Jones as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (ASX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) advises that Ms Amy Jo Stefonick has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms Stefonick for her invaluable contributions throughout her time with Novo.



Mr Mike Spreadborough, Executive Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: “On behalf of the Company’s directors, employees, and stakeholders, I would like to sincerely thank Ms Stefonick for two years of unwavering commitment and support, we wish her all the best for future endeavours.”

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr Greg Jones has been appointed as independent non-executive director to the Board of the Company. Mr Jones is a mineral geologist with more than 40 years of exploration and operational experience within Australia and overseas.

Mr Jones has previously served on boards of a number of ASX listed resource companies including Astro Resources NL (now known as Astute Metals NL), Thomson Resources Limited, Eastern Iron Limited, Variscan Mines Limited and Silver City Minerals Limited.

Contact

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 419 329 987

mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com Media:

Cameron Gilenko

+61 466 984 953

cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com



About Novo

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper Project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders.