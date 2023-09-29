Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2023-2030: AM Technology's Impact on Lightweight and Complex Parts Propels Market Growth to New Heights

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Additive Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing estimated at US$932.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global aerospace additive manufacturing market has experienced a positive trajectory, building upon a favorable historical review from 2014 to 2021.

This growth is expected to continue, driven by advancements in materials like metal alloys, rubber, plastics, and other material types. These materials contribute significantly to the market's expansion across various applications, such as aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), spacecraft, engines, structural components, and other applications.

Metal Alloy, for instance is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Rubber segment is estimated at 17.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Furthermore, the aerospace additive manufacturing market is not limited to a specific application but encompasses a wide range of uses, including aircraft, UAVs, spacecraft, engines, structural components, and various other applications. This diversification contributes to the market's overall growth.

In the USA, the aerospace additive manufacturing market has shown substantial growth, with annual revenues projected to increase. Similar growth trends are observed in Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The 16-year perspective reveals the percentage breakdown of value revenues for these regions, demonstrating their contributions to the market.

Overall, the aerospace additive manufacturing market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with substantial growth opportunities across different geographic regions and applications.

The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$312.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$417.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 16.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.4% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Additive Manufacturing Offers Panacea to Distressed Aviation Industry for Resurgence in Post-COVID-19 Era

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Additive Manufacturing: A Transformative Technology

Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry: An Introduction

Benefits of Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Manufacturing

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Technology

Applications of 3D Printing in Aerospace Industry

Additive Manufacturing Versus Subtractive Processes

Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market: Prospects & Outlook

Aircraft Manufacturing Leads the Aerospace AM Market

Developed Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Aerospace AM Market

Additive Manufacturing Gains Interest among Aircraft OEMs

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Strategic Alliances between Companies Foster Innovations

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AM Technology's Role in Lightweight and Complex Parts and Components in Aerospace Industry Drives Market

Numerous Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Drive Technology Use to Create Spare Parts for Aerospace Industry

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future Growth in the Additive Manufacturing Market

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019

Growing Role of Additive Manufacturing in Commercial Aircraft MRO

Growing Use of 3D Printing for Aircraft Interiors to Boost Market Prospects

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Additive Manufacturing Holds Potential to Transform the Defense Industry

With Drone Usage Rising, AM Technology Emerges to Make Drones Accessible and Affordable

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Additive Manufacturing Gains Prominence in Satellite Manufacturing

Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing Delivers Low Buy-To-Fly Ratios

H-WAAM Technology Facilitates 3D printing of Large Metal Parts

FDM Technology: Tremendous Benefits Propel Use in Aerospace Industry

Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials

Metal Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry Poised for Inevitable Recovery

3D Printed Plastic Additives Gaining Traction in Commercial Aviation Sector

Use of Additive Metal Manufacturing in the Replacement Market

Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

Technology Innovations to Boost Market Prospects

Russian Scientists Strengthen 3D-Printed Aerospace Parts Using Carbon Nanofibers

In-house Additive Manufacturing Offers Benefits to Aerospace Companies

Challenges Facing Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 38 Featured)

Moog, Inc.

3D Systems Inc. (USA)

GKN PLC

Carpenter Technology Corporation

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Materialise NV

Concept Laser GmbH

EOS GmbH

MTU Aero Engines AG

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

Arcam EBM, A GE Additive Company

GKN Powder Metallurgy

GT PARTS s.r.l.

China Metallurgical Information and Standardization Institute (CMISI)

Committee for Aviation and Space Industry Development (CASID)

