Bare Metal Cloud Market worth $27.18 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report on “ Bare Metal Cloud Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Service Type (Networking Services, Storage & Database Services, Compute Services, Security Services, and Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, and Others), and Geography” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.69 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $27.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the Bare Metal Cloud market is driven by rapidly increasing data traffic; demand for scalable, flexible, efficient, and easy IT infrastructure; and low CAPEX and OPEX required for bare metal cloud infrastructure. However, Rising demand for colocation services is emerging as a future trend in the industry. APAC is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during 2022 to 2030.





Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 6.69 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 27.18 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Service Type, Enterprise Size, Application, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends









Rapidly Increasing Data Traffic to Fuel Global Bare Metal Cloud Market Growth During Forecast Period:

Bare metal cloud provides an environment wherein physical, dedicated servers are supplied to users with cloud-like ease and speed. The users are given access to the total processing power of individual servers, as well as any networking, storage, or other services required. Bare metal instances omit multi-tenanting (sharing of machines) and the servers installed are not virtual ones created on top of any hypervisor. Users of bare metal cloud can utilize their dedicated servers in their preferred manner, including running any operating system (OS) and applications (apps) as well as installing hypervisors to create virtual machines (VMs) if necessitated. Most bare metal cloud offerings are billed through monthly payments and on-demand flexibility. Thus, bare metal is different from traditional cloud deployments since they provide enhanced flexibility, security, and control. With a bare metal cloud service, the users get the predictability and control of on-premise hardware with the performance and scalability of a cloud computing platform.

Rising usage of connected devices, easy access to internet, and decreasing cost of internet services boost the need for data storage. Additionally, the surging adoption of big data analytics and cloud-based services, including online content, apps, videos, and social media, fuels the requirement for cloud infrastructure. According to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s data on ‘Mobile data traffic outlook’, the total global mobile data traffic, excluding fixed wireless access (FWA), reached around 93 Exabyte (EB) per month at the end of 2022 and is anticipated to reach 392 EB per month by the end of 2028. In addition, by 2027, all mobile data traffic growth will come from 5G, as 4G traffic declines.

Moreover, the deployment of 5G network is significantly increasing the volume of data traffic, as 5G offers higher data volumes and lower latency than 4G and other networks. According to Cisco’s report, 5G is anticipated to support more than 10% of mobile connections across the world by the end of 2023, with an average speed of 575 Mbps. Due to increased data traffic, businesses and enterprises seek services to store, process, and distribute their data efficiently and reliably, contributing to the need for cloud services and data center space. Several industries are exploring cloud offerings and reaping the benefits of data center services to support their business expansion requirements. These developments are directly affecting the adoption of digital technologies and fueling the data volume, thereby resulting in the shift toward bare metal cloud service to handle the increased data volume coupled with the benefits of saving cost. Thus, increased data traffic fosters the bare metal cloud market growth.





Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Segmental Overview

Based on service type, the bare metal cloud market is segmented into networking services, storage & database services, compute services, security services, and others. The storage & database services segment held the largest bare metal cloud market share in 2022 and is assessed to register the highest CAGR in the bare metal cloud market during the forecast period. Based on enterprise size, the bare metal cloud market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held a larger bare metal cloud market share in 2022. However, the SMEs segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the bare metal cloud market during the forecast period. By application, the bare metal cloud market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, government, retail, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, and others. The IT & telecommunications segment held the largest bare metal cloud market share in 2022 and is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the bare metal cloud market during the forecast period. By region, the bare metal cloud market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.





In 2022, North America held the largest global bare metal cloud market share, followed by Europe and APAC. A strong European economy and surging demand for cloud services in the region are major factors primarily driving the demand for bare metal cloud in Europe. The demand is primarily fulfilled by the colocation service providers that hold the larger market share in Europe. Increasing need among enterprises for reliable and secure cloud services is the major factor bolstering the bare metal cloud market growth. Also, investments in these technologies are expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Many big companies have opted for cloud solutions or are planning to launch their cloud computing services in Europe due to factors such as establishment of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), climatic conditions of the region, government support, and increasing business in Europe to provide the best uptime and secure service delivery. In Europe, industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, and manufacturing are achieving sustainability goals by implementing cloud computing, IoT, edge computing, AI, and other digital technologies. The European Union supports the development of several technological solutions in Europe with research and innovation actions under the Horizon 2020 Programme. European Union-funded projects accelerate the adoption of digital solutions among businesses to foster their business growth. All these factors support the growth of the bare metal cloud market size in Europe.





Global Bare Metal Cloud Market: Competitive Landscape

Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Service Type Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Internap Holding LLC, Equinix Inc, Limestone Networks Inc, Scaleway SAS, Bigstep Inc, and Cyxtera Technologies Inc are among the key players operating in the bare metal cloud market. Several other leading bare metal cloud market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed bare metal cloud market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.





Recent Developments:

In February 2023: Equinix, Inc., a digital infrastructure company, announced to continue the expansion of its Equinix Metal hubs in Asia Pacific. Equinix’s distributed Bare Metal-as-a-Service was made available in Osaka and Melbourne, apart from existing access in Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

In January 2023: Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions announced the strengthening of an existing relationship with Hivelocity through this customer's adoption of ServiceFabric, an interconnection solution and orchestration platform designed to support the wider industry's shift to a hybrid, data-centric architecture.

In August 2022: Orange and Equinix Inc announced a collaboration to expand the Orange Telco Cloud footprint, using Equinix’s Bare Metal as a Service capability—Equinix Metal to speed the deployment of Orange’s New Generation International Network.





