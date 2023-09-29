Snus Market is estimated to be US$ 4.9 billion by 2032; Development of New Products to Foster Industrial Growth-By PMI

Covina, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snus is smokeless or moist oral tobacco product originated from dry pulvurized tobacco leaves and primarily sold in packets or in form of loose powder. Snus has become a substitute for smoking and used widely by young adults especially in developed countries.

Growing consumption of snus product as an alternative for cigarette has become major contribution in market growth. Presence of major players and availability of product in new flavor, design and colors has further given positive impact on target market growth. Furthermore, wide use of snus in adult people and growing investment in development of new products is expected to boost the demand for Snus Market growth.

The prominent players operating in the Snus Market includes,

British American Tobacco private limited

Altria Corporation limited

Imperial Brands PLC limited

GN Tobacco Sweden AB

Swedish Match AB (publ)

Hay Island Holding Corporation

Manikchand Corporation limited.

Got lands Snus Ab

DS Limited

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Snus Market accounted for US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7%. The Snus Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Type, Snus Market is segmented into Loose and Portion.

Based on Distribution Channel, Snus Market is segmented into Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Mart.

By Region, the Snus Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Analyst View:

New product launch and social advertising attract more consumers to try out new snus products which is likely to propel market growth. Growing health awareness and demand for cigarette alternative product has fueled the demand for market growth. Growing strategic acquisitions of companies to expand product portfolio in market is expected to power the demand for Snus market growth in coming years.

Trends in the Snus Market:

Smokeless Alternatives: Health-conscious consumers and those looking to quit smoking have shown an increased interest in smokeless alternatives to traditional cigarettes. Snus is positioned as a potentially less harmful option, contributing to its growth. Flavored Snus: Manufacturers have been introducing flavored snus products to attract a wider audience. Flavored snus, with options ranging from mint to fruit flavors, appeals to consumers who prefer variety in their tobacco products. Premium and Organic Offerings: Some companies are introducing premium and organic snus products to cater to consumers who are willing to pay more for higher-quality and potentially less harmful options. Global Expansion: Snus manufacturers are looking to expand their presence in international markets, especially where smokeless tobacco products have a more favorable regulatory environment. Reduced Harm Perception: Marketing efforts often emphasize that snus is less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes. This reduced harm perception is a significant driver of growth, especially among smokers looking to switch.

Market Growth Factors:

Increased Smoking Cessation Efforts: As public health campaigns and smoking cessation initiatives gain momentum, more individuals are seeking alternatives to smoking. Snus can benefit from this trend as a potentially less harmful option. Changing Consumer Preferences: Shifting consumer preferences towards smokeless alternatives and reduced-risk products can boost the snus market's growth. Strategic Marketing and Promotion: Effective marketing and promotion strategies can significantly impact the market's growth by reaching a broader audience and dispelling misconceptions about snus. Technological Advancements: Innovations in snus production techniques and packaging can enhance product quality and appeal to consumers. Globalization of Tobacco Companies: Major tobacco companies are investing in snus production and distribution, leveraging their global reach to expand the market.

FAQs.

What Are the Major Market Drivers for Snus Market?

The Snus market is driven by a growing emphasis on health and wellness, with consumers seeking alternatives to traditional smoking due to increased awareness of its health risks. Snus offers a discreet and smokeless way to consume tobacco, aligning with the concept of harm reduction. Flavor innovation, favorable regulatory environments, and marketing efforts also contribute to market growth. Additionally, the convenience of Snus products and their expanding availability in retail channels play a role in driving consumer adoption. However, the influence of these drivers can vary by region and market conditions.

Are There Any Technological Advancements in Snus Production?

Yes, technological advancements in Snus production have been notable in recent years. These advancements include improved manufacturing processes, machinery, and packaging technologies, which enhance product quality, consistency, and shelf life. Additionally, innovations in flavor extraction and nicotine delivery systems are being explored to cater to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. These technological developments aim to improve the overall consumer experience while ensuring product safety and compliance with industry standards.

What Are the Environmental and Sustainability Considerations in Snus Production and Packaging?

Eco-friendly Materials: Increasing use of biodegradable and recyclable materials for packaging to reduce environmental impact.

Reduced Waste: Efforts to minimize waste during production and packaging processes.

Sustainable Sourcing: Sourcing of tobacco and other ingredients from sustainable and ethical suppliers.

Energy Efficiency: Implementation of energy-efficient technologies in manufacturing facilities.

Carbon Footprint Reduction: Initiatives to lower greenhouse gas emissions associated with production and distribution.

Transparency: Providing consumers with information about sustainability efforts through labeling and marketing.

Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and standards in production and packaging practices.

About us:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, marketing/business strategy, analytics, and solutions that offer strategic support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and identifying and achieving high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome transform and advance their businesses with growth.

